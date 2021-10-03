THE PLAINS — James Wood senior Nathaniel Woshner placed second out of 405 boys’ runners on Saturday at the Octoberfest Invitational held on the non-state course at Great Meadow.
Woshner recorded a time of 15 minutes and 57 seconds over 3.1 miles to finish only behind Langley’s Boden Gentile, who recorded a time of 15:55.
In the team competitions, the James Wood boys placed 11th out of 50 teams with 381 points and the Colonel girls took sixth out of 44 teams with 321 points. Blacksburg (174) and W.T. Woodson (186) grabbed the top two spots on the boys’ side and Deep Run (192) and West Springfield (217) were the top two finishers on the girls’ side.
Richard Montgomery’s Grace Finnegan (17:59) won by 15 seconds over Herndon’s Gillian Bushee in the 352-person girls’ race.
James Wood girls’ scorers: 17. Lauren Beatty 19:12; 45. Izzy Newman 19:53; 55. Elena Farinholt 20:16; 107. Jocelyn Kluge 21:16; 116. Quetzali Angel-Perez 21:20.
Other James Wood boys’ scorers: 34. Liam McDonald 16:41; 70. Jacob Oliver 17:13; 136: Danilo Rincon 17:53; 144: Landon Burdock 17:56.
Field hockey: SU 5, Randolph-Macon 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University (8-1) won its eighth straight and opened ODAC play with a romp against Randolph-Macon (4-5, 0-1) on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Elizabeth Ranberger scored three minutes into the third period and the rout was on for the Hornets. Ranberger, Abby Barefoot and Kelsey Jones each had a goal and an assist. Lindsey Florio and Lauren Tyre had a goal apiece. SU had a 29-0 edge in shots and a 20-2 margin in penalty corners.
Men’s soccer: SU 5, Guilford 1
WINCHESTER — Niclas Vavra and Nathan Yared had two goals apiece as SU (6-5, 1-1) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in ODAC play with a triumph against Guilford (4-3, 1-2).
Jasson Acosta, who was surprised before kickoff by his brother Private First Class Brandon Romero (returning after a two-year tour in South Korea), also scored. Connor Robles had two assists. Keeper Travis Jett had seven saves, including a penalty kick.
Cross country: SU races in Preview meet
BRIDGEWATER — The Shenandoah women’s team placed third and the men’s team was fourth at the ODAC Preview meet on Saturday.
In the women’s 6K event, SU totaled 83 points. Washington & Lee (44) topped Mary Washington (54) for the title. Erin Atkinson placed fourth in 24 minutes, 33 seconds and Ashley Benoit (24:35.9) was eighth to pace SU.
SU had 94 points in the men’s 8K event, which was dominated by Mary Washington (22). Jeremy Allinger (sixth, 27:42.1) and Reed Davis (ninth, 28:16.2) led the Hornets.
Volleyball: SU suffers two 3-0 sweeps
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University fell 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 to host Washington & Lee in ODAC play and 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 against Christopher Newport in non-league action on Saturday.
Against W&L (14-3, 6-0), Jillian Warter had nine kills, while Kate Poppo added seven kills and 14 digs for the Hornets (4-12, 1-5). Caitlyn Houck notched 28 assists.
Against Christopher Newport (13-3), Warter had 12 kills and eight digs. Houck dished out 23 assists, while Brooke Wagner added nine digs.
