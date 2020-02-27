SALEM — Shenandoah University’s reign atop ODAC women’s basketball is finished.
The fifth-seeded Hornets, last season’s tournament champion, fell 75-48 against No. 4 Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Women’s Basketball Championship on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
The Yellow Jackets (16-9) will face top-seeded Emory & Henry, a 61-57 winner against No. 8 Lynchburg on Thursday, in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m.
A disastrous second quarter started the defeat for the Hornets, who finished the season 16-10. Trailing 13-9 after the first period, SU was outscored 14-6 by Randolph-Macon in the second 10 minutes.
The Hornets went 2 for 9 (22 percent) from the floor and had eight turnovers in the period. The Yellow Jackets had seven turnovers, but held a huge 11-4 edge on the boards. They scored six second-chance points, while SU had none.
The Yellow Jackets started the third quarter with an 11-2 run to push the lead to 38-17. Led by ODAC Player of the Year Kelly Williams, Randolph-Macon’s lead grew as high as 48-26 with 1:28 left in the period. The Yellow Jackets led 52-31 at the end of the quarter.
Randolph-Macon’s output of 75 points was a season-high against the Hornets, who had been allowing just 53.1 points per game.
Jordan Sondrol led SU with 14 points, but struggled from the field by hitting 4 of 19 shots. Sondrol grabbed eight rebounds. Olivia Weinel added eight points. The Hornets shot just 28.1 percent (16 of 57) for the game.
Williams paced the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Michal Ross added 16 points. Randolph-Macon shot 45.3 percent (24 of 53) for the game.
A total of 45 fouls were whistled in the contest. The Yellow Jackets nailed 25 of 30 free throws, while the Hornets were 13 of 19.
Seniors Sondrol, Sarah Donley, McKenzie Mathis and Ashley Stone played in their final games for the Hornets.
MEN’S GOLF
Shenandoah tabbed seventh in preseason poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University tied for seventh in the ODAC Preseason Poll which was released on Thursday.
The Hornets and Ferrum both received 56 points in voting by the conference’s 12 head coaches. Hampden-Sydney was first with 117 points and eight first place votes. Guilford was next with 113 points and three first-place votes with Washington & Lee third with 103 points and the remaining first-place vote.
SU plays at the Hampden-Sydney Invite on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.