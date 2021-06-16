SHENANDOAH — The fourth-seeded Clarke County softball team lost 10-0 in five innings to No. 1 Page County in the Region 2B semifinals on Tuesday.
Taylor Hankins pitched a three-hit shutout for Page County (13-0), striking out 11 and walking one.
Clarke County (8-5) was led by Alyssa Hoggatt (2-2 with a double) and Campbell Paskel (1 for 2).
Handley girls' soccer falls to Dominion
STERLING — In a continuation of a game suspended on Monday, the Handley girls' soccer team lost to Dominion 2-0 on Tuesday in the Region 4C semifinals.
The Judges (8-5-1) trailed 1-0 with 22 minutes left in the first half when the game was suspended because of lightning on Monday. Tuesday's action was scoreless until Dominion (10-0) scored in the final minutes.
Shenandoah announces fall volleyball slate
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University volleyball coach Kent Clayberg announced the program's fall schedule on Wednesday.
Clayberg, entering his third season, has six home matches on tap. Five of the six matches come in ODAC play with the Bridgewater match on Oct. 1 serving as the home opener and the kickoff to Homecoming weekend.
SU also hosts: Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 8), Guilford (Oct. 9) and Lynchburg (Oct. 16). A tri-match vs. Ferrum and Hood (Oct. 30) will be on Senior Day.
The Hornets (6-6, 5-5 ODAC this past spring) will spend the first month of the season on the road. SU opens the season at Mary Baldwin (Sept. 1) and have tournaments at Averett (Sept. 3-4) and Susquehanna (Sept. 10-11). The Hornets also play at: Eastern Mennonite (tri-match with Gallaudet on Sept. 18), Randolph-Macon (Sept. 22), at Randolph (tri-match with Hollins on Sept. 25), at Washington & Lee (tri-match with Christopher Newport on Oct. 2), Roanoke (Oct. 23) and Gallaudet (Oct. 27).
MLB to crack down on doctored baseballs
NEW YORK — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday.
The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections.
While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.
“After an extensive process of repeated warnings without effect, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful deliberation, I have determined that new enforcement of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
The perception of an increased use of foreign substances, tied to a drop in offense, is viewed as the largest instance of widespread cheating in baseball since the rise of steroids, which ended in the adoption of random drug testing with penalties ahead of the 2004 season.
Pelicans fire Van Gundy after one season
NEW ORLEANS — Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.
“This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally," Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday. “But we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction.”
The club described Van Gundy's departure as a mutual agreement “to part ways.”
Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.
Federer suffers stunning loss at Halle
HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer failed to reach the Halle Open quarterfinals for the first time Wednesday when Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is 19 years younger than the Swiss great, who has won the Halle tournament a record 10 times. Both share the same birthday – Aug. 8.
Federer had been going for his 18th quarterfinal in as many appearances at the grass-court tournament, but was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set. Auger-Aliassime targeted the backhand with his strong serves and the Canadian player converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime next faces American qualifier Marcos Giron, who later rallied to beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4. Struff had shocked top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.
St. Marys basketball legend Phelan dies at 92
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jim Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92.
The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night. Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the Mount to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.
A Philadelphia native, Phelan starred on La Salle’s basketball team before coming to the Mount in 1954. He planned to stay only a few seasons as a coach before moving on, but he grew to love the cozy town of Emmitsburg and ended up sticking around.
After moving to Division I, his teams made the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1999. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.
