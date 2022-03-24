Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County baseball player Dagan Kitner

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Pitcher/Infield
Parents: Brad and Jennifer Kitner
Hometown: Warren County, moved to Millwood at age 13
What do you love about baseball: I like the challenge, especially if there’s a team that should beat us. I like fighting back and competing to win.
Most memorable moment in baseball: This past fall we had a game and it was probably the best game I had ever pitched. I don’t know the stats right off the top of my head but it was in a tournament in Charlotte. It was for the East Coast Dodgers scout and travel team.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I’ve dropped a fly with no runners on base. It just popped out of my glove. That was pretty embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in baseball: For me the most difficult part is sticking to your training all the time because it takes a lot of your time and you have less of a social life. It might seem like it’s a job you have to do, but it is if you want to get better.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Adam Sandler, because he seems like he’s really cool and a really funny person. He would be very entertaining; my grandma [Pamuela Kitner], because she is one of my favorite people and we get along really well. I just love her a lot; Jennifer Aniston, again because she seems like she would be really entertaining, plus she’s super hot. She’d be just fun to have at dinner.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s probably my pitching coach Zach Dials. He was 90-92 mph out of high school and then went to junior college. He transferred to Kentucky, [played in the NCAA Tournament] and got drafted (in the 28th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2006] and played pro [in the minors) for a few years. He just teaches you not to give up and to keep fighting because there are other kids out that are always doing more than you and you need to beat them.
Favorite teacher: Right now, it’s Miss [Melissa] Astin. She’s my math teacher teacher. Even though I don’t like math that much, she just makes class more fun and easier to be in.
Favorite athlete: Max Scherzer
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Grown Ups 2”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: Right now it’s “Take It Easy” by The Eagles
Favorite food: My mom’s homemade tacos.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Stuffed peppers
Plans after high school: Either to go to a four-year college and play baseball or go to a two-year JUCO and play baseball. I’ll major in business and minor in music. If baseball doesn’t work out in the future, my [plan] is to manage bands or a record label, something like that. I just chose the two which are the best fitting for that job..
