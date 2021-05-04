Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County baseball player Jonah Cochran

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Positions: Outfield, pitcher
Parents: Ben and Katie Cochran
Hometown: Born in Cape Hatteras, N.C., moved to Berryville at age 3
What do you love about baseball: I love early mornings going out and being with the guys and having the team aspect. I just love the game and I love going out there and working hard. I’ve always loved it.
Most memorable moment in baseball: Maybe it was my first home run. It was in Little League a long time ago. When you hit the first home run, you’ve got that out of the way. [It was] making Dad proud.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Back in Little League, I think it might of been a game before we went to regionals or states. I was playing right field and had a ball go over my head and it was an inside-the-park home run and we lost the game. The bases were loaded I think.
Most difficult moment in baseball: I fractured my back. It was a small fracture, but it was a long time in rehab. I couldn’t really do that much baseball. It kind of was slow trying to get back into it and trying to decide whether I wanted to pursue it or not. And now, here I am.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My uncle Mark [Cochran], he passed away and it would be nice to see him again; My dad, because [he and Mark] are funny together; My grandfather [Larry Cochran], they are a funny trio.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He pushed me to keep pursuing baseball and doing what I loved, even when I thought it wasn’t right for me.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. [Philip] Harper, he’s a Latin teacher. I don’t like Latin so much, but he’s a funny dude and his class is pretty enjoyable.
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: “Lone Survivor”
Favorite TV show: I don’t watch a whole lot of TV.
Favorite song: My favorite genre is classic rock.
Favorite food: Definitely seafood, just in general.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: My mom’s Shepherd’s Pie. It’s so gross.
Plans after high school: I’m going to Louisburg, a little [junior] college in North Carolina to pursue baseball. Hopefully, I will transfer and we’ll see where it takes me. If baseball doesn’t work out, we have a family woodworking business and I will come back and work for that. I might major in business. With the family company, it might come in handy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.