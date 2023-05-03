Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County baseball player Matthew Sipe

 WALT MOODY/

The Winchester Star

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior

Sport: Baseball. Position: Shortstop

Parents: Mike and Stacy Sipe

Hometown: Berryville

What do you love about baseball?: Hanging out with the team and being around the sport.

Most memorable moment in baseball: In Little League, I hit for the cycle. I was probably like 12 or 13.

Most embarrassing moment in baseball: It was probably when my mom was yelling at me from the stands because I wasn’t hustling after a ball.

Most difficult moment in baseball: It’s the mental aspect of the game — maybe like losing confidence and having confidence. Mentally I try to just focus on it’s just another day in baseball. I know what I am capable of doing.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Definitely my Mom [who passed away in March]. I think I miss my Mom more than anything; Adam Sandler, because he is a funny dude and I think he’d be cool to hang out with; Trea Turner, he’s my favorite shortstop. He’s a smooth dude. I think he’d be cool to hang out with, also.

Who is your biggest athletic influence?: Kobe Bryant, because he just had that mind-set of doing what he was capable of doing and playing the game the way it should be played.

Favorite teacher: Mr. [Tim] Lawrence. I’ve had a great connection with him over sports and a lot of things outside of sports. I’ve bonded with him pretty well. I’ve had him for English.

Favorite athlete: [Boston Celtics forward] Jayson Tatum

Favorite sports team: Duke University basketball

Favorite movie: “Grown-Ups”

Favorite TV show: “Friends”

Favorite song: “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Favorite food: Steak. Sirlion at Texas Roadhouse.

Worst thing you’ve eaten: A dog treat. One time we were over at my buddy’s house and had this competition. It was a bet and I lost the bet and had to eat the dog treat.

Plans after high school: I’m going to Laurel Ridge [Community College] for two years and getting a business degree. Then, I’m going to James River Equipment and will be a heavy equipment salesman. My buddy’s dad does that and it’s kind of what I want to do. I want to be in sales because I like interacting and talking with people and trying to persuade people to buy something. Plus, you can make a lot of money doing it.

— Compiled by Walt Moody

