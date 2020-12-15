Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys’ basketball player Brendan Moyer

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Small forward
Parents: Chrissi and James Moyer
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about basketball: I love that it’s a team sport, really. There’s bonds through that.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was probably when I hit my first game-winner in sixth grade in a summer league game. It was a Frederick [County] league. It was a 3-pointer from the top of the key. We were down by two.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Last season, I got dunked on. It was [6-foot-8 East Rockingham forward] Tyler Nickel. He’s really good.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I would say it’s the mental part. If you are just not there, it’s really hard. I just try to look forward to it and try my really hardest.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James, I just believe he is the greatest player of all-time and I believe it would be really cool to have dinner with him; Will Ferrell, because he is pretty funny; Russell Westbrook, because he is one of my favorite players.
Biggest athletic influence: Russell Westbrook. I just love the way he plays and goes at people.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Melissa] Astin. I’ve had her freshman year and I have her this year. She just helps me out and understands math really well. She’s just a really good teacher.
Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: “Live Wire” by Mötley Crüe
Favorite food: Steak, Longhorn [Steakhouse] Is pretty good.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I tried squid one time and it was really bad.
Plans after high school: I’m not too sure. I’m just looking at a lot of different careers and I’m not too focused on [college]. I think it would be really cool to travel the world and see a bunch of stuff. I’ve always really wanted to go to the Amazon. I think that would be a really cool experience.
