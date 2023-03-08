Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys’ basketball player Tyler Sansom

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Jamie and Jeremey Sansom
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about basketball?: I just like how fast it is compared to other sports. There’s a lot of running.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Coming back and beating Strasburg [35-32] when we were down [10 points] at the half and had only six points, that was a pretty good memory this year.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: When I was a kid, I used to fall a lot. So, I’d be running down the court and I would fall. That was embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I would say it’s the mental aspect of maybe if you’re not shooting well. It’s kind of hard to come back from a slump. You’ve just got to keep shooting and work on it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan, because he’s the greatest basketball player of all-time; Tom Brady, because he’s the best football player of all-time; Bill Gates, I’ll ask him how to get rich.
Biggest athletic influence: I would just say it’s the [other players] around me because I’ve always wanted to be one of the best athletes.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Lisa] Ashby because she was a family friend and she was the nicest teacher I ever had. I had her for math in the fifth grade.
Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens
Favorite movie: “Bad Boys II”
Favorite TV show: “Money Heist”
Favorite song: It changes all of the time, but right it’s probably “Black” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Favorite food: Crab legs
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Escargot. I had it on a cruise and it was really gross.
Plans after high school: I want to start a government IT contracting business and I will go to college for that. I’m still looking for a school. That’s what my old football coach from Little League [Don McKinley] still does. My mom works for him. I go to lunches with him sometimes and just learn about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.