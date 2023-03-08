Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys' basketball player Tyler Sansom

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior

Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Guard

Parents: Jamie and Jeremey Sansom

Hometown: Berryville

What do you love about basketball?: I just like how fast it is compared to other sports. There’s a lot of running.

Most memorable moment in basketball: Coming back and beating Strasburg [35-32] when we were down [10 points] at the half and had only six points, that was a pretty good memory this year.

Most embarrassing moment in basketball: When I was a kid, I used to fall a lot. So, I’d be running down the court and I would fall. That was embarrassing.

Most difficult moment in basketball: I would say it’s the mental aspect of maybe if you’re not shooting well. It’s kind of hard to come back from a slump. You’ve just got to keep shooting and work on it.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan, because he’s the greatest basketball player of all-time; Tom Brady, because he’s the best football player of all-time; Bill Gates, I’ll ask him how to get rich.

Biggest athletic influence: I would just say it’s the [other players] around me because I’ve always wanted to be one of the best athletes.

Favorite teacher: Miss [Lisa] Ashby because she was a family friend and she was the nicest teacher I ever had. I had her for math in the fifth grade.

Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson

Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens

Favorite movie: “Bad Boys II”

Favorite TV show: “Money Heist”

Favorite song: It changes all of the time, but right it’s probably “Black” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Favorite food: Crab legs

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Escargot. I had it on a cruise and it was really gross.

Plans after high school: I want to start a government IT contracting business and I will go to college for that. I’m still looking for a school. That’s what my old football coach from Little League [Don McKinley] still does. My mom works for him. I go to lunches with him sometimes and just learn about it.

— Compiled by Walt Moody

