Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Mary and Neal Moran. Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cross country?: It’s a mixture between team-oriented and personal goals. You can have friends that you run with. You can strive to win the meet and you can make your own personal goals to beat them and try to get better to the benefit of the team.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Last year was my first year in high school cross country. I ended up getting a real high placement at regionals. I got third or fourth for the team which was really good.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It was probably the time in middle school when I fell down the hill on the home course. It was a little wet and there was originally a spot where they had taken out a stump and there was a divot there. I stepped in the hole and just rolled down the hill.
Most difficult moment in cross country: I think it’s determination. You have to be willing to put 110 percent into the sport. The first mile is fine, but when you start to get to the second mile it starts to get like a kick in the gut. You kind of have to push your way through and take one for the team. Especially at the ending in the final 100 meters, you have to put everything out there for a full-out sprint and do well.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Stan Lee, because he was the creator of Marvel; Wernher von Braun, because he helped to create NASA; Neil Armstong, he would be a cool one because he was the first man on the moon.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s probably my dad. Soccer was my first sport and he coached me through all of that. He’s definitely helped me through all other sports to just strive for goals. He used to do high school sports and he’s taught me to be determined and put it all out there.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Beth] Kosiorek. She’s my calculus math teacher this year. I’ve always had a love for math and she’s been my math teacher for three of my four years at Clarke. I’ve always had a good relationship with her.
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite sports team: U.S. women’s soccer team
Favorite movie: “Thor: Ragnarok”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Clocks” by Coldplay
Favorite food: Mint chocolate chip ice cream
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I really don’t like tomatoes.
Plans after high school: I want to go to a four-year college and possibly study aerospace engineering. My dad has a childhood friend Reid Wiseman and he ended up becoming an astronaut and going to the international space station. It got me really interested in space.
