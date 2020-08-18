Athlete spotlight: Clarke County boys’ cross country runner Daniel Lai

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Cuong and Kris Lai
Hometown: Born in Leesburg, moved to Paris in 2016
What do you love about cross country: I really love how every day after school I get to meet up with my friends and go for a run. Also, how it’s a team sport. It may not feel like it in a race, but at the end of the day everyone’s score is tallied, so it really is a team effort.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It was at our home course during one of our races and I lost my shoe in a mud pit. I had to run the rest of the course without it. I did not do as well as usual.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: That was last season. We were at the Millbrook Invitational and during the race I got a really bad cramp, so I went really slow. I did a lot worse than I’ve ever done in that race, so that was kind of sad.
Most difficult moment in cross country: I think the most difficult part is having the willpower to not stop during the race. During the race, you are in so much pain, especially near the end. It’s hard to not want to walk. Fighting through that is really difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: George Washington, because he was the founder of this country and I’m really interested to see what Ideals he had set for our country; Nikola Tesla, he was a genius inventor whose inventions were not very publicized. I’d like to talk to him about that stuff; Elon Musk, he’s also the genius inventor of our time right now. He’s also really in touch with the meme culture of our generation right now, so i want to talk to him about it.
Biggest athletic influence: I’d say it’s my dad because throughout his whole life he’s been exercising without actually having been in a sport. Like in college, he ran every day, not matter when it was, whether it was snowing or raining. He also does tennis and basketball, so that’s cool.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Thom] Potts. He’s my French teacher. I’d say that because he’s an excellent teacher and I really like his teaching style and he’s really funny.
Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt
Favorite movie: “The Matrix”
Favorite TV show: “Sherlock Holmes” (starring Benedict Cumberbatch)
Favorite song: I like all classical music. My favorite composed is probably [Frederic] Chopin.
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers, probably at Five Guys
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Crickets, we had them in Asia and it was really strange.
Plans after high school: I’m hoping to go to M.I.T. I’m not sure what I want to do there, but probably something science or technology related. I just really like creating stuff. My whole life I’ve liked drawing, making and building stuff. I’m thinking about maybe engineering, physics or something of the sort.
