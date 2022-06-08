Athlete spotlight: Clarke County boys’ soccer player Caleb Neiman

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Daryn and Michele Neiman
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer?: I mainly love the team aspect of it. Soccer is a sport where one player can’t win the game for his team. It really takes the full 11 players in order to produce a win. Mainly, it’s being able to come together, build relationships and win together as a team.
Most memorable moment in soccer: It’s probably last year in our final tournament of my last travel season. We [Blue Ridge United] ended up just barely making it into the tournament final and we ended up winning the tournament. I believe we won 3-0 in the final. That was a really great way to go out.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: It was probably last year playing center back. I believe we were playing against Page County and it was on a corner kick. The ball came in and I completely missed the ball — just swung and completely missed, fell and I ended up hitting my head on the ground. It was just really embarrassing because there was nobody near me and I completely missed the ball. We got a good laugh out of that.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I think the mental aspect is definitely something to talk about because soccer is a really physically demanding sport. All 11 players have to physically fit and mentally fit. People that think about soccer think it’s all about running around the field, but they don’t really take in the mental aspect of making runs off the ball and movement off the ball, the small details that really make or break how a team really plays during a game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Pop-Pop on my mom’s side. He died when I was really young and I never truly got to meet him, but from the stories I’ve heard about him he was a great guy and I think he could have taught me a lot of great life lessons; Patrick Mahomes, I’m a Chiefs fan and I always have been. That guy is just a winner. He has a great mentality about everything he does. He really is a show of how hard work pays off; Eden Hazard, who used to play for Chelsea which is a team that I liked. He is the player who really made me fall in love with the game of soccer.
Biggest athletic influence: Eden Hazard, I try to base the way I play off of him a lot. Back when he was in his prime, just watching him play, the way he helped his team and the way he embarrassed players, it really made me fall in love with the game.
Favorite teacher: My math teacher this year, Miss [Melissa] Astin. She is really just a teacher that makes sure everybody in the class understands the topic. At the same time, we are always able to joke around. She can relate to everybody in our younger generation. It just helps having someone who is cool like that.
Favorite athlete: Eden Hazard
Favorite sports team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite movie: “Fast and Furious 7”
Favorite TV show: “Shooter”
Favorite song: “May We All” by Florida Georgia Line
Favorite food: Chef salad. I love eating salad.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cauliflower. I don’t like that at all. My mom tries to make it all healthy, but I can’t do it.
Plans after high school: I am going to be attending JMU. I’m going to be getting a business management degree and I’m going to look to play club soccer there, too. My mom, she works in the HR department for Amazon. There’s a lot of times where I’ve been in the car and been able to experience meetings. ... It’s kind of interested me a little bit.
