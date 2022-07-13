Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Boys’ track & field. Events: 110 and 300 hurdles, relays
Parents: Richie Blick and Karen Curtis
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about track & field?: I really enjoy the team aspect of track. I like the socialization aspect of it as well and the competitiveness that it gets me in.
Most memorable moment in track & field: It would have to be last year finally getting a chance to [compete] at hurdles again. Just being told I was going to be able to participate, I thought that was really awesome. COVID had interrupted my freshman year and I got the chance to run again and I thought that was awesome.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: It would be this year at Handley’s Invitational. I had stuttered and just completely stopped in the 300. Oh, that was terrible.
Most difficult moment in track & field: For me personally, it was coming off of the COVID year. Track was my first outlet to socialization. It was a little difficult for me personally. ... I slowly emerged from the shadows, you might say. As the season progressed, I got to know everyone again.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My friend Christopher LeBlanc, he’s just an overall great person and I love being around him. He knows me really well; Marlon Humphrey, he’s a cornerback for the [Baltimore] Ravens. He’s my favorite player and I just enjoy watching him play; Batman, he is my favorite superhero. Since I’ve been a little kid, I’ve loved Batman. I’m not exactly sure why. I’ve got everything Batman-related that you can possibly think of. And, he could protect me at dinner which is a plus.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s a toss-up between [Ravens quarterback] Lamar Jackson and a track & field runner Trey Cunningham. If I had to choose as of late, it would be Trey [the 2022 NCAA 110 hurdles champion]. He is just a phenomenal athlete. ... The way he runs just takes my breath away. He’s amazing and I want to be more like him every time I run.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Ray Hawkins. I loved having him this past year. He was so nice, relaxed, yet firm in his classroom. He really helped me along throughout the year and really helped me pass that course [history] and I thought that was amazing.
Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens
Favorite movie: “Shawshank Redemption ”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite food: Potatoes
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Wasabi.
Plans after high school: I’m not sure where I’m going to go necessarily, but I’m just planning to go to college and furthering my education. I don’t have a major specifically, but I know business is going to be in there somewhere.
