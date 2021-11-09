Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cheerleader Nora Grubbs

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheer. Position: Flyer and front
Parents: Erica and Carey Grubbs
Hometown: Boyce
What do you love about cheer?: I love being a part of the team and getting to know all of these girls closely and being able to show them how cheer works. Being able to get our routine done is one of my favorite things in the whole world. I also love performing in front of a crowd and showing them all of the hard work we put into our routine every day.
Most memorable moment in cheer: Honestly it was when I got the call from our coach thinking our entire competition season was over saying that we had advanced to regionals. (The Eagles were added as a replacement when Luray had to pull out of the region competition.)
Most embarrassing moment in cheer: There’s a good bit, man. Sometimes on sideline when we are doing our baskets, I will forget what I’m doing mid-air. Sometimes, the facial expressions I make are so embarrassing.
Most difficult aspect in cheer: For our routines for the judges, everything should be exactly how the score sheets say. It’s very nit-picky how they score our routines and I think that’s one of the most difficult things — to make sure the timing is right, we are all facialing, our stunts go up right and we are not rushing them and that everyone is tight and in motion at the same time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My meemaw (Kathy) because when I first got into cheering she didn’t get to see me that much because she was kind of older and she did pass away. Being able to tell her about everything I’ve done would be really great; My dad, he’s overseas right now. It would be really nice to have dinner with him because he can’t visit me until my graduation in June; My sister [Izzy], I love her.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. My dad is who I look up to the most. He played a lot of sports. He wrestled, played football and hockey. Looking up to him and how he was so diverse in the sports he played and how really he excelled in all of them, it was just inspiring because I want to be like him. And, I think he’s a really great person.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Jennifer] Angiulli, my art teacher. She really understands like how students can’t always focus solely on school all of the time and how school is not their primary life, but at the same time she’s just an amazing teacher. She shows me all of these things about art and I love art. She’s very down-to-earth and inspiring and she’s helped me a lot throughout my years of high school.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “Ten Things I Hate About You”
Favorite TV show: “New Girl”
Favorite song: “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Buttered popcorn
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I hate pork.
Plans after high school: I would like to go to VCU and become a nurse. It seems well-paying and I want to help people. It seemed like a cool idea and we’re rolling with it.
