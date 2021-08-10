Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County football player Brandon Hindman

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Wing back and linebacker
Parents: Jason and Kristen Hindman. Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about football?: Just being around it my whole life honestly is best part. Being around a bunch of guys who I can connect with on and off the field is probably my favorite part about it.
Most memorable moment in football: It would probably be my first touchdown, not even like at the varsity level but my first touchdown for Clarke as a freshman. I just remember the feeling of running into the end zone. I think it was like a 30-yarder.
Most embarrassing moment in football: It actually happened last year. I was coming across the field and it was muddy game and I slipped and fell right on my face.
Most difficult moment in football: Really you just have to have the mental aspect of the game or you’re not going to get very far in my opinion. If you try not to really think about it and just pick everyone else, there will be a positive attitude going in and you won’t have too bad of a time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I would love to have dinner with Muhammad Ali to hear all of his stories because obviously I wasn’t around when he was really big and famous; Sean Taylor, because he died shortly after being one of the greatest [football] players ever; Kobe Bryant, he’s just always positive and to me he was really inspiring as far as off the court, too.
Biggest athletic influence: I always think of like Mike Tyson. His work ethic is something I’d like to follow. His path to greatness, that’s really what I want to strive for.
Favorite teacher: My kindergarten teacher Miss Evans, she was the best person ever.
Favorite athlete: Right now, it would be the basketball player Luka Doncic.
Favorite sports team: I love all of the Washington teams
Favorite movie: “Shooter”
Favorite TV show: “SportsCenter”
Favorite song: “California Love” by Tupac
Favorite food: Homemade chicken Alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I really do not like Shepherd’s Pie.
Plans after high school: I’m not sure if I want to go to a four-year school or just a community college. I’m going to pursue cybersecurity. I’ve always liked the idea of having a government job and my dad is friends with someone who is in that field. I’ve gotten to know a lot about it.
