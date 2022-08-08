Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County football player Carson Rutherford

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Football. Position: Wingback and defensive back
Parents: Billy and Liz Rutherford
Hometown: Winchester, moved to Berryville in fourth grade
What do you love about football?: I like just the feeling of getting out on the field. It’s that electric feel when you get out there. There’s nothing like it.
Most memorable moment in football: It was really awesome when we won the district last year. That’s a good memory. It’s just making memories with your friends and having fun. And maybe the game against Page County last year, that was one of my favorite in-game memories. I busted a big, long touchdown, but it got called back.
Most embarrassing moment in football: My first carry on Clarke County’s eighth-grade football team I fumbled.
Most difficult moment in football: Hot practices are the worst, but the popsicles at the end of the two-a-days are always best.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Sylvester Stallone, I’ve always just loved the Rocky movies and his story and the Rambo movies. I’ve always just been a big fan; Kevin VanDam, he’s a pro fisherman. I love to fish and he’s one of my idols; my great grandfather [Richard Kern]. He passed away not too long ago. He did a lot in his life and was really successful. He was a good role model for me.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my Dad. He is always pushing me and trying to make me better.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Katie] Sandala, my sixth grade math teacher [at Johnson-Williams Middle School]. She is just a nice person and always caring for others. She really cared about the students and you could tell. She really helped me learn math. She was fun and we always did fun things in class.
Favorite athlete: Christian McCaffrey
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movies: “Rocky IV”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: It’s either, “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe or “Too Late For Love” by Def Leppard. I love the hair bands.
Favorite food: Sushi. I’m a big sushi guy.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts. I think they are gross.
Plans after high school: Hopefully, I can get some type of college interested in me for football. I want to play football in college. ... I have multiple jobs that I would like to do, but I haven’t really put my mind on what I want to do. I haven’t experienced enough things to know what I really want. ... I haven’t really looked into it that much.
