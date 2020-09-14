Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County football player Luke Brumback

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Offensive left guard and linebacker
Parents: Clay and Aimee Brumback
Hometown: White Post
What do you love about football: I love the physical aspect of it. I love the hitting [at linebacker] as well as pulling [at left guard]. I love to pull.
Most memorable moment in football: It’s probably starting as a sophomore when we were low on guys. It was at left guard against Dominion High School. The guy lined up against me was way bigger than me and it was tough.
Most embarrassing moment in football: My eighth grade year, I got picked up and thrown on the ground my first game. We watched it in film and everybody laughed.
Most difficult moment in football: The conditioning beforehand and getting ready for [the season]. We do a lot of circuits. It’s learning the plays, too.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My uncle Kirk. I never met him. He was my dad’s brother. I just think it would have been nice to meet him; Steven Rinella, he’s on the show “MeatEater.” I really like his opinions on stuff and how he acts and hunts; President Trump, I just think it would be cool to meet the President.
Biggest athletic influence: My parents. They were always just there telling us what to do from the beginning and just helping us out.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Terence] Donohue. He really helped me with English and he just seemed very smart. It was good help.
Favorite athlete: Marshawn Lynch
Favorite sports team: Virginia Tech football team
Favorite movie: “Lethal Weapon”
Favorite TV show: “Longmire”
Favorite song: I don’t listen to music too much. I’ll just say music by AC/DC.
Favorite food: My mom’s white chicken chili
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Black olives
Plans after high school: I would like to attend Virginia Tech. I’m not sure what I’ll major in. I haven’t decided yet. [For my future career] I definitely want something hands-on or outdoors.
