Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls’ basketball player Keira Rohrbach

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Forward/post
Parents: Michaela and Scott Rohrbach
Hometown: Moved from Loudoun County to Clarke County as a sophomore
What do you love about basketball?: I love that it’s another family to me and when you walk on the court you forget about everything. I love that you are able to work with different people and how different it is playing with different people each year.
Most memorable moment in basketball: When we made it to [the Class 2 state] quarterfinals last year. On our ride down there, we were playing games on the bus and bonding. Then we went on the court and we all played so well together. Even though we did not win [the Eagles lost 63-60 in overtime against John Marshall], it was really good and it’s like imprinted in my head.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: I would say it’s how often I fall for no reason. I just fall on the floor and it’s embarrassing every time I have to get up because I just tripped over myself for no reason.
Most difficult moment in basketball: One of the most difficult things I had to do was choose what college I was going to because I was going to a lot of different colleges during my recruiting process and talking to a lot of different and awesome coaches. It was really hard choosing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I’m just going to go with three basketball players: Steph Curry, Michael Jordan and Paige Bueckers because they all play basketball so different from each other and I feel like I could ask them so many questions about their games.
Biggest athletic influence: My whole family because they always have pushed me to do my best and they are always my biggest cheerleaders. I always have a good group of like eight of them in the stands. All of my siblings, my nephews and my grandparents come and they always want the best out of me.
Favorite teacher: My first/second grade teacher Mrs. [Katey] Stokley. She was my teacher at Round Hill Elementary School. She was super kind and she was patient and taught me a lot of things, things I need now to go far in life.
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite sports team: Connecticut women’s basketball
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite TV show: “The Outlanders”
Favorite song: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Steak [sirloin] and potatoes from my Mom
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Seaweed
Plans after high school: I plan on going to the University of Mary Washington for four years to continue my academics, to play basketball and to figure out what I want to do when I’m older. Eventually, I’d like to travel the world and meet new people and learn about different cultures when I travel new places.
