Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls’ cross country runner Ellen Smith

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Bill and Tracy Smith.
Hometown: Fairfax, moved to Berryville at age 4.
What do you love about cross country?: I just like the team aspect. Everyone gets along really well. It’s a lot of fun.
Most memorable moment in cross country: I would guess my first race. I had a lot of anxiety about it. It was just a good feeling to finish something you didn’t think you could do.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: I actually can’t think of anything embarrassing. If something happened, I’ve probably blocked it out. With cross country it’s kind of hard to be embarrassed in front of people because there aren’t that many spectators out on the course.
Most difficult aspect in cross country: For me it’s definitely the mental part, kind of your anxiety of racing. I’ve learned how to deal with it over time. I’ve learned it’s not as big of a deal as I make it out to be.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she’s like a director and actor and I really like her work; [Author] Fran Lebowitz, I think it would be really interesting to have a conversation with her; Virginia Hall, she was a spy during World War II in France. I think her story is cool. She had a wooden leg and was still one of the best spies. She was the first woman (civilian) to be awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
Biggest athletic influence: My brother [Ian] because he played soccer and continued into college playing.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Philip] Harper, I’ve had him for five years now. I love Latin and his class is always so fun.
Favorite sports team: Liverpool Football Club
Favorite movie: “What We Do In The Shadows”
Favorite TV show: “Fleabag”
Favorite song: “Tangerine” by Glass Animals
Favorite food: Apples, any variety
Worst thing you’ve drank: Milk
Plans after high school: I am going to attend a four-year college. I’m not sure what I want to major in, yet, but something to do with liberal arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.