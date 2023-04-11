Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls’ soccer player Campbell Neiman

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Girls’ soccer. Position: Midfield
Parents: Daryn and Michele Neiman
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer?: I love the mental and the physical aspect of it because obviously you have to have both to play. I just really love how soccer makes you have to stay in the moment and just focus where you are in that moment. No distractions, just playing the game. Also, I just love being with a group of girls that I can have fun with and hopefully have success with.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Winning the state championship in 2021. It was so surreal because we had worked so hard together. It was such a great group of girls. We had that bond and it took us so far. It was such an amazing moment of showing how all of the work we had put in paid off and got us there.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I don’t know if I have one big embarrassing moment, but I would say any time where you swing and miss at the ball and whiff it or just fall over yourself, something like that.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I do have asthma and it’s more sports induced, so throughout my whole life I’ve had to deal with that. Definitely working to push through that and any injury that comes along can be obviously hard mentally and physically. Having to overcome things like that have definitely changed my game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather on my mom’s side [James Brodbeck]. He unfortunately passed away before I was born, so I never got to meet him. My family talks about him all of the time and he seems like such an amazing guy, so I wish I got the chance to meet him; Rose Lavelle, because she is my favorite soccer player. It would be amazing to get to sit down and have a conversation with her about how she got to where she was and all of that good stuff; Nick Jonas, because he is a cool celebrity and one of my favorite artists. It would be cool to sit down and have a chat and get to know what he is like.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s probably Alex Morgan because she’s been in the game and on the national team for so long. I know growing up that seeing her on all of the posters and on TV, showing she was such a strong female athlete, it definitely pushed me to where I am today. It showed me what I could do if I took it that far.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Barbara] Large. She teaches first grade now, but she taught second grade and fifth grade. I would definitely say her because she really cares about all of her students and gets to know them individually. She gets to know how everyone learns and really changes her teaching to each kid. She’s also my aunt and it was amazing having her two times [second and fifth grades].
Favorite athlete: Rose Lavelle
Favorite sports teams: U.S. women’s national soccer team and Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite movie: “The Amazing Spider-Man”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: It changes a lot. “Superheroes” by The Script. I listened to it when I was a kid so it’s kind of nostalgic.
Favorite food: Bananas
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Meat loaf.
Plans after high school: I plan to major in pre-med. I’m not sure really what college, yet. I’m looking into playing soccer in college. I’m keeping my options open. I think being an athlete and having injuries and seeing other people’s injuries, I’m really interested in orthopedics and that whole field because I could potentially work with athletes in the future.
