Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' soccer player Emma Rogers

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ soccer. Position: Keeper
Parent: Eva Lapinsky-Rogers
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer?: I love the team aspect of soccer. Whenever I’m on a team, I try to make sure everybody is bonded together at least a little bit so that we can all work together. I love the team aspect and all of the girls make everything so much fun.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Definitely winning states [in 2021]. That was phenomenal. It was a surreal moment. It still doesn’t feel real.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I’ve had a few of those. One time during a travel soccer game, I got hit in the face off of a free kick and the ball went into the goal after it hit my face. It hurt. Or it was the time in high school soccer last year at Strasburg. I came out pretty far outside of my box because I was going to kick the ball out. Their striker — she’s a pretty fast girl — basically beat me to the ball and we collided. I got up and I ran back, but she basically kicked the ball over the top of me. I tripped myself, didn’t make it to the ball and I face-planted.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Honestly, soccer as a goalkeeper is a very mentally hard sport. Being a goalkeeper, you have to lead the team because obviously you see everything, but you also have to make sure to keep your spirits up after you get scored on. You have to make sure nobody feels the pain of you letting everybody down. Once you get scored on, it does feel like you let everybody down because your whole job is to not get scored on or let any balls by. If for instance it does happen, it’s a rough mental thing to get past.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Adam Sandler, because he is hilarious and I love his movies. I’ve loved him for a very long time; Miles Teller from the new “Top Gun” movie, because I have always wanted to meet a pilot; Elon Musk, because I feel like if I talked to him it would make me smarter because he is a genius.
Biggest athletic influence: Originally when I was a little girl, definitely Hope Solo, however as I grew up I started watching men’s soccer with my older brothers and Manuel Neuer stood out for me. He’s the goalkeeper for Germany and I’ve been following him since I was little because my brother [Zachary] idolized him and I sort of became a goalkeeper because of my brother. With me looking at my brother idolizing Manuel Neuer, I thought to myself I needed to idolize Manuel Neuer because I wanted to be exactly like both of them.
Favorite teacher: [Science teacher] Mr. [Chandler] DeHaven, because he has helped me through absolutely everything — sports-wise and home life. Just in my real life, he’s helped me through absolutely everything. He has always been there for me since I was like 12 or 13.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “The Game Plan”
Favorite TV show: “Dance Moms”
Favorite song: What I’ve been listening to before a lot of games is “Stir Fry” by Migos
Favorite food: Noodles. I love just plain buttered noodles.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Meatloaf or celery. I don’t like the texture of celery.
Plans after high school: I will attend West Liberty University and play soccer. I’m majoring in elementary education with a minor in special education. My grandma was a teacher and she taught in Germany and tons of different countries. She would always come home and tell me all of the different stories about her kids in Germany and how she loved teaching her fourth-graders. I just look up to her so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.