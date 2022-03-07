Clarke County High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Girls’ swimming. Events: 50 and 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly
Parents: Mary and Kelly Duncan
Hometown: Moved to Berryville four years ago
What do you love about swimming?: I like seeing people’s expressions after I swim really fast.
Most memorable moment in swimming: It’s probably when our coach [Carol Marshall] says something supportive. She does that often.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: It was when I jumped over a friend before she finished her whole lap in a relay [resulting in disqualification].
Most difficult moment in swimming: It’s probably getting nose burns when I’m doing flip turns. During the flip turn, my nose is getting water rushed into it and it will make my nose runny after practice.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My [great grandfather George]. He was alive during the Great Depression and working for the Conservation Corps. His job was to climb up a mountain and ski down to deliver messages and supplies; [Runner and World War II hero] Louis Zamperini because he was able to have the determination to exceed everybody when things got rough. He knew everybody’s disadvantage gave him the opportunity be at the front of the competition; Joe Rantz, he competed in the Berlin Olympics [winning a gold medal] and was a rower. He also was alive during the Great Depression. He had to support himself as a miner. His determination also is amazing.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Kristen] Coleman. I have her for English. She is my favorite teacher because she is able to explain grammar and creating your own English with creativity while following the rules.
Favorite sports team: My brother [Connor’s] soccer team. He’s only 10.
Favorite movie: “The Guardian”
Favorite TV show: “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous”
Favorite song: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
Favorite food: Rold Gold pretzels
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A very spicy pepper
Plans after high school: I think I’d like to become something like a biochemist. Seeing the problems that the world is mainly having with the lack of food production to sustain everybody, I believe that it might be possible to grow food in bigger quantities or sizes. I believe that job would help me achieve that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.