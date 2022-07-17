Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' tennis player Claire Snyder

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls' tennis. Position: No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles
Parents: Matt and Rebecca Snyder
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about tennis?: I love that it's lifelong sport and I will always be able to find something that I can improve on. I also really love the team aspect and playing with all of the girls on the team.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It was this year playing doubles with my partner Ryleigh Webster. It was a super close match against Page County and we were one of the last groups on the court at the time. There was a lot of pressure with everybody watching and we ended up winning. It was really fun to celebrate with Ryleigh.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: It was one of my last matches for freshman year. I went to hit an overhead, but the ball got stuck in my racket. I was really confused and I could not figure out where the ball went for like 30 seconds.
Most difficult moment in tennis: In my junior year, I think we were playing in districts at JMU against East Rockingham. It was so hot and incredibly hot on the court. I was just feeling terrible. I was not feeling well. I was able to push through it. We didn't finish our match, because everyone else finished their matches. But, I was ahead at the time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jane Austen because she is my favorite author and I absolutely love her writing; John Denver, because I love his music and his peaceful personality; Bob Dylan, because he's a great songwriter and singer.
Biggest athletic influence: My older sister Emily. She is very athletic and she always maintains a positive outlook through life which is really inspiring to me.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Jamie] Coleman. She was my 12th-grade English teacher. I absolutely loved her class. I really enjoyed the discussions and I liked talking to her about books. She made the classroom environment really welcoming and I loved having her every day.
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movies: “Pride and Prejudice” and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"
Favorite TV show: “Downton Abbey”
Favorite song: I have two. The first one is "Gypsy" by Fleetwood Mac and the second is "Heat Above" by Greta Van Fleet.
Favorite food: Eggs on toast
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Watermelon. I don't like any melons.
Plans after high school: I will be attending the Catholic University of America in the fall. I plan on majoring in secondary education with a focus in English. I love to read and I've had really great English teachers. I would love to give the love of reading to everybody.
