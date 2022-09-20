Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County golfer Hunter Breece

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Golf. Position: No. 1
Parents: Danny and Andrea Breece
Hometown: Born in Tampa, Fla., moved to area a couple of years ago
What do you love about golf?: I love the challenge of it. You’re never finished. You never reach your peak. You are always trying to get better, even on the smallest little practice day.
Most memorable moment in golf: I one-hopped it in from the bunker during the [Bull Run] District tournament last year. That was the first time I had done that.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I’ve definitely had a putt or two which have gone from one side of the green to the other.
Most difficult moment in golf: It’s definitely the mental aspect. It’s the fact that you can have everything working and you are hitting it amazing and still go out and shoot a pretty bad score.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Joe Gibbs, I’ve been a big Washington fan my whole life. It would be cool to meet him; Rickie Fowler, he was the first golfer I ever really kept track of and that I would sit down to go and watch; Tyler Joseph, he’s the singer for twenty one pilots. I want to know his thought process when he is going through and making songs, what events and emotions have caused him to make these songs.
Biggest athletic influence: Ryan Kerrigan. I’ve watched him since I first started watching football. It’s how he goes in and doesn’t talk a lot of smack, does a job and does it well.
Favorite teacher: My marketing teacher Mrs. [Carolyn] Campbell. She always is willing to help and talk more about marketing and how the jobs are like. At the same time, she can cut me a little slack sometimes and have days where I chill out and do something easy.
Favorite athlete: Ryan Kerrigan
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movies: “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story”
Favorite TV show: “The Grand Tour”
Favorite song: The song that I listen to as a pump-up song before matches “Jumpsuit” by twenty one pilots.
Favorite food: If I can get some good tacos, I will always chow down on that.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I’m not a huge fan of cole slaw.
Plans after high school: I definitely want to play golf for college. I don’t have plans for a major, but I’m definitely looking into marketing, but it’s still up in the air. I honestly took the [marketing] class just to fill a spot and I started realizing what it involves. You see commercials on TV for golf equipment or something and I always thought they looked so cool.
