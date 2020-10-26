Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Donnie and Pam Franklin
Hometown: Boyce
What do you love about golf: I just love that you can go out one day and shoot very low and the next day you could do terrible. That what keeps me interested — having one good day and that’s all that matters.
Most memorable moment in golf: Playing with my grandfather [Freddy Franklin] and dad in a tournament. That was probably the most fun I’ve had. This was last year for the banquet that we had. We did pretty well.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: It was during a match for school [last year] and I put three golf balls out of bounds off of the tee box.
Most difficult moment in golf: The most difficult part is being consistent every day when you go out there to practice or during a match. I just try to go out as much as possible, either on the range or play 9 or 18 holes and just try to zero down on my skills and get better.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Elvis Presley, I’ve always liked him, even as a kid; Cameron Champ, he’s a golf pro and I would like to learn some tips and stuff with him. I’d enjoy that; Donald Trump, he’s a very successful businessman. I feel like if I would be able to talk to him I would learn a lot that I could use in my future.
Biggest athletic influence: It would probably be my grandfather. He was the main reason that I started getting into golf. He’s probably played for about 30 years. I was about 12 when I started playing with him. We play a good amount together.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Jim] Drucker. He’s a very laid-back guy and he relates to all of the students he teaches. I’ve had him for small engines and carpentry.
Favorite athlete: Cameron Champ
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “The Baby Driver”
Favorite TV show: “The Arrow”
Favorite song: “Crash and Burn” by Thomas Rhett
Favorite food: Just seafood in general. I like it when my family members make it homemade.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Definitely meatloaf.
Plans after high school: I plan going to a technical school and maybe [major] in naval ship engineering. I became interested in that through family members. Them talking about their experiences got me interested.
