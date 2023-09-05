Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County golfer Joseph Ziercher

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: John and Kim Ziercher
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about golf?: I find it relaxing and fun. I think it’s a great way to be able to hang out with your friends.
Most memorable moment in golf: it’s probably when I played my first match for the school. That was a my sophomore year.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: When I shot 127 at the Skyline Invitational last year. I lost a lot of balls.
Most difficult moment in golf: Sometimes I don’t hit the ball the greatest on some days. [To overcome that], I just try to relax, swing lighter and try to calm it down.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Grandma Melba, just because I haven’t talked to her since I was little; Abraham Lincoln, because I think he’s one of the biggest founders of the country and I think he would be a cool person to have lunch with; Michael Jordan, just because he’s the greatest of all time in my opinion. His mentality is great.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: Daniel Jones, I like his work ethic for the New York Giants and I think he is a great quarterback.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Hawkins, I think he’s a great teacher and I feel like he has always helped me with anything I’ve needed help with. I think he explains history very well.
Favorite athlete: Daniel Jones
Favorite sports team: N.Y. Giants
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite TV show: “Scooby Doo”
Favorite song: “Birthday” by Katie Perry
Favorite food: Mint chocolate chip ice cream
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I’d like to attend college for four years and play soccer. I’m not sure where yet. I’m undecided on a major right now. I’m kind of interested in law. I’ve known a lot of people who are lawyers and they seem to like it.
