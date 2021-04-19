Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County softball player Abby Peace

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Positions: Pitcher and first base
Parents: Bill and Connie Peace
Hometown: DuBois, Pa., moved to Berryville at age 4
What do you love about softball: I like the competition and I like the fact that the game can change at any time with a good play or a good hit. It’s a mental game as much as it is a physical game.
Most memorable moment in softball: It was my first in-game home run when I played on a rec league All-Star team. I was an extra player picked up by a team and no one expected me to do that well. It ended up being a walk-off home run.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: It was in my sophomore year and I was the starting pitcher for the first game. I had pitched a lot over the fall and winter and I was really feeling confident. The first pitch I threw hit the girl in the butt and she yelled, ‘Ouch,’ really loud and everyone started laughing. It was against Washington (W.Va.) High School.
Most difficult moment in softball: I do think the most difficult part of it is the mental game. You have to be mentally very focused to get up there and hit off of a pitcher and read what they’re pitching and all of that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Grandma Peace because I never got to meet her. Everyone says how nice she was and how she was a saint; My brother Jacob, because we are really close and he’s in college now at VMI. I don’t get to spend as much time with him as I would like to; Princess Diana, because she was a great humanitarian and I think she would be really inspiring.
Biggest athletic influence: I would have to say my brother (a former Clarke County standout and offensive lineman at VMI) because I am very competitive with him. When I see him work hard, it makes me want to work harder because I want to win.
Who is your favorite teacher: Megan Marasco. Her (nurse aid) classes are very interesting and very fun and she is very understanding.
Favorite athlete: Kelly Barnhill when she played for the Florida Gators
Favorite sports team: Florida Gators
Favorite movie: “Moana”
Favorite TV show: Any trashy reality TV shows
Favorite song: “Somebody’s Problem” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Any pasta with tomato sauce
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sauerkraut
Plans after high school: I hope to play softball in college. I’m not committed anywhere right now. I’d possibly like to major in speech therapy or nursing. I got interested in them because of my mom. She works with those type of people all day. I used to visit her work before COVID and I got to see those people work in her setting.
