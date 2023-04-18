Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County softball player Anna Hornbaker

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Position: Pitcher
Parents: Robbie and Jennifer Hornbaker
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about softball?: I like that everyone can contribute their strengths and the team camaraderie at practices and games.
Most memorable moment in softball: Last year when we played at East Rockingham [in the Bull Run District semifinals], it was a back-and-forth game [the Eagles fell 11-8]. They intentionally walked Abby [Peace] in front of me and I hit a grand slam.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: We were warming up before a 14U travel tournament. Alexis McFarland’s dad was hitting pop flies for the outfield and I ran right into the fence. My whole team, the parents and the other team [were there].
Most difficult moment in softball: For me, it’s the recruiting process to go play in college because I’ve had to come out of my shell. And, it’s definitely a lot of travel. I have two offers right now.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather [John Udy] on my mom’s side because he came to a lot of my softball games when I was younger. He died when I was in like third grade, maybe; Keely Rochard, the [former] Virginia Tech pitcher [who will play professionally for the Oklahoma City Spark this season]. I just enjoy watching her play and she has got a lot of good movement like I do, so it’s good to see that in action; Reba McEntire, because I watched her [TV] show when I was younger and I like her music.
Biggest athletic influence: My travel coach Sue Harrington because she has just helped me through the recruiting process and has always been there for me. I’ve also played with a lot of girls who have gone on and played in college and they have been good leaders for me
Favorite teachers: Miss Bethany Kosiorek. She was my math teacher last year and she would always make an effort to talk to me about how softball was going. Also, Mr. Jim Fleming, he’s my anatomy teacher. He just knows a lot about the medical field and has cool stories to tell us.
Favorite athlete: Keely Rochard
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: I can’t really pick one, but I like World War I and World War II movies.
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Just to See You Smile” by Tim McGraw
Favorite food: Sushi, I like Red Bowl
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peanut butter
Plans after high school: I definitely want to play in college and major in pre-med/biology. And after school, I plan to be a dermatologist. I used to want to be a pediatrician, but with dermatology I feel like there’s a lot of different things you would see and that it would be an interesting job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.