Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County softball player Anna Hornbaker

 WALT MOODY/

The Winchester Star

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior

Sport: Softball. Position: Pitcher

Parents: Robbie and Jennifer Hornbaker

Hometown: Berryville

What do you love about softball?: I like that everyone can contribute their strengths and the team camaraderie at practices and games.

Most memorable moment in softball: Last year when we played at East Rockingham [in the Bull Run District semifinals], it was a back-and-forth game [the Eagles fell 11-8]. They intentionally walked Abby [Peace] in front of me and I hit a grand slam.

Most embarrassing moment in softball: We were warming up before a 14U travel tournament. Alexis McFarland’s dad was hitting pop flies for the outfield and I ran right into the fence. My whole team, the parents and the other team [were there].

Most difficult moment in softball: For me, it’s the recruiting process to go play in college because I’ve had to come out of my shell. And, it’s definitely a lot of travel. I have two offers right now.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather [John Udy] on my mom’s side because he came to a lot of my softball games when I was younger. He died when I was in like third grade, maybe; Keely Rochard, the [former] Virginia Tech pitcher [who will play professionally for the Oklahoma City Spark this season]. I just enjoy watching her play and she has got a lot of good movement like I do, so it’s good to see that in action; Reba McEntire, because I watched her [TV] show when I was younger and I like her music.

Biggest athletic influence: My travel coach Sue Harrington because she has just helped me through the recruiting process and has always been there for me. I’ve also played with a lot of girls who have gone on and played in college and they have been good leaders for me

Favorite teachers: Miss Bethany Kosiorek. She was my math teacher last year and she would always make an effort to talk to me about how softball was going. Also, Mr. Jim Fleming, he’s my anatomy teacher. He just knows a lot about the medical field and has cool stories to tell us.

Favorite athlete: Keely Rochard

Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals

Favorite movie: I can’t really pick one, but I like World War I and World War II movies.

Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite song: “Just to See You Smile” by Tim McGraw

Favorite food: Sushi, I like Red Bowl

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peanut butter

Plans after high school: I definitely want to play in college and major in pre-med/biology. And after school, I plan to be a dermatologist. I used to want to be a pediatrician, but with dermatology I feel like there’s a lot of different things you would see and that it would be an interesting job.

— Compiled by Walt Moody

