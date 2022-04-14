Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County softball player Madison Edwards

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Position: Shortstop
Parents: Mike and Aime Edwards
Hometown: Winchester, moved to Berryville when she was in third grade
What do you love about softball: I really like the competition of it. I like how the game is more of a failure game. If you succeed 3 out of 10 times, you’re really doing well in the sport. I really like the team aspect of it. That’s one of my favorite parts of it.
Most memorable moment in softball: It was when I [orally] committed to JMU. When September 1st came around, I was expecting to get some calls, but not as many as I did get. JMU was one of the top schools that I was looking at so when I got the call from them I was super excited. Being able to talk with them for the days that I did up to committing, it was really exciting and I have made the best choice for myself.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: In between pitches one time when I was playing second for my travel team, I was stepping back to go back to my position and I tripped over my shoelaces. Everyone stared at me.
Most difficult moment in softball: My freshman year I tore my ACL playing basketball. I almost didn’t play basketball that year, so I wouldn’t get hurt for softball because it was my biggest recruitment year. I tore my ACL in my first scrimmage for basketball. Having to overcome that for a year and to get back where I was before was really difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather who passed away when I was young. He always came to my brother’s and my sports. He was at every game we ever had and I think he still would have done that if he was here now; [Barstool sports founder] Dave Portnoy, I’m a big fan of all of his podcasts and sports things he talks about. I think he’s really funny, so I’d like to sit down and talk to him about that; [New York Mets shortstop] Francisco Lindor, he’s my favorite MLB player right now. I’d like to talk to him about baseball and the MLB.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s probably my dad. Ever since I wanted to become serious about softball, he’s been there every step of the way. Anytime I ever want to go to the park or practice, he’s always willing to come with me and he has taught me almost everything I know about the sport.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Melissa] Astin. She’s my math teacher. She makes every class very interesting.
Favorite athlete: Francisco Lindor
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: “Moneyball”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: Right now it would be “Middle of a Memory” by Cole Swindell Band
Favorite food: Ribeye steak grilled by my dad
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Oysters
Plans after high school: My plans are to attend JMU to play softball and I’m not positive, but I think to study sports medicine and that field to become a physical therapist. I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do before my injury. I knew I wanted to do something with sports. And then when I hurt myself and to go through that for awhile, it made me think that I wanted to do that.
