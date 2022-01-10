Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Events: 100- and 200-meter freestyles, relays
Parents: Michael and Gabrielle Whalen
Hometown: Fort Bragg, N.C., moved to area in 2017
What do you love about swimming?: I love just the discipline it takes to do well. It’s one of those sports where that if you take a day off it will take two days to get back to where you were the day before you took off.
Most memorable moment in swimming: It was my freshman year at states. I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did, but placing Top 5 in an event was pretty awesome. It was the 200 freestyle and I think I came in as the eighth seed maybe, but I barely made the A final. I got fifth (1:55.99). That was pretty cool.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My sophomore year, I went to prelims at states and I swam a terrible race. I think I added like two seconds to my 100 free. I barely made the A final that night.
Most difficult aspect in swimming: There’s two. It’s just the longevity and volume of swimming that I’ve been swimming at for the past 13 or 14 years. And there’s the minor injuries that just don’t go away, like patella tendinitis. They don’t really seem that big, but are pretty painful when you deal with them day-to-day. I’ve got bad knees, bad shoulders, bad ankles. All of that. I wonder all of the time how many miles I’ve put in. I wonder if I could swim to Europe and back or not.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [General] Jim Mattis, he’s one of the more respectful people I know. He knows when to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive. He’s just an awesome guy; Mike Tyson, he’s a really, really interesting guy and a phenomenal athlete; [Former NFL player and soldier] Pat Tillman, he was an awesome guy. I just read a book about him. There are not enough nice words in the world for him.
Biggest athletic influence: George St. Pierre, the UFC fighter. It’s just the way he carries himself. He’s very respectful and very quiet. Quiet professionalism is always something I really appreciated, especially in an athlete. Just someone who does their job, is nice to people, and doesn’t really do anything too extra or out of the ordinary. And of course, the great things that he has done.
Favorite teacher: My engineering teacher Mr. [John] Lane. I’ve had him for four years and he is just really interesting and really smart. It is always nice to work with him.
Favorite athlete: [UFC fighter] Conor McGregor
Favorite sports team: Irish Rugby Football Union
Favorite movie: “Blackhawk Down”
Favorite TV show: “Narcos”
Favorite song: “Panama” by Van Halen
Favorite food: Homemade grilled salmon and Brussels sprouts with garlic on them
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Celery
Plans after high school: To attend a school and do ROTC and study something in the engineering field. My main goal is to be an infantry officer in the Army. It’s just something I’ve always I wanted to do. My family has been in it. It just seems like something that you’re not really working for a living, you know.
