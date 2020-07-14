Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & Field. Main events: 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800 relay
Parents: John and Susan Scott
Hometown: Previously Berryville, recently moved to Idaho.
What do you love about track: I love that it is definitely a team sport. You’re working at companionship and you’re working with people, but it is very individual. You have to have your own personal goals for growth as well as goals to help your team perform its best.
Most memorable moment in track: I don’t have any specific ones, but the great thing about track is the people, making new friends, riding the bus there. A big thing is the sportsmanship and having a team.
Most embarrassing moment in track: This would be a cross country moment. We were at the starting line, the gun went off and a girl stepped on the back of my shoe. So 20 feet in, I finally managed to turn around and I had to go back and get my shoe in front of all of the bleachers and everything. I sprinted to catch up with the pack. I don’t think I did too bad [in the race] because I sprinted and caught up with everyone, but it was just that initial embarrassment.
Most difficult moment in track: Definitely the most difficult part is the mental part. I can’t pinpoint a specific moment, but there have been times like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t beat my time and I can’t finish.’ That’s been the hardest part, just saying, ‘Yes, I will keep going.’
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jack Black, he’s just hilarious. I love his content and I love watching his movies. He’s also a really good opera singer which is so random; Tom Hanks, he’s so old now, but he has just had so many different types of movies and each one of them is so good. He seems like a really caring man. I don’t know. I just like him — like “Sully” and “Mr. Rogers” — he seems like a good guy; Whoopi Goldberg, I love her work. She seems like a really genuine person. I love “The Color Purple.” I just love her smile — it’s so big. She’s such an unconventional actress with her looks and her acting. She’s amazing.
Guilty pleasure: Staying up really late and reading, like way too late. I really enjoy Stephen King novels.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Definitely, Mrs. [Danielle] Donohue. I had her for Theory of Knowledge and English 12. She’s a really personable and funny teacher. The work in her classes was really challenging, but we always had really great and thought-provoking discussions. ... I really enjoyed her class and her.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite movie: “The Green Mile”
Favorite TV show: I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but one of my go-tos is “NCIS.”
Favorite song: Again, I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but it’s one that comes to mind. It’s called “Blinking Pigs” by Little Dragon.
Favorite food: Shrimp tacos with Asian slaw.
Plans after high school: Moved to Idaho, check. I will be going to a community college out here probably. I’m not really sure which one, yet. I plan on studying general education to start with and maybe I will do something with English if possible. All I know is that I want to be an author and maybe do something with cinematography and film.
