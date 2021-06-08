Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Track & Field. Position: 100, 200, 4x100 relay, long jump, triple jump
Parents: Dain and Kristi Booker
Hometown: Ashburn, moved to Berryville in 2012
What do you love about track & field: I love trying to better myself and improving my times and jumps. I can just focus on myself and train better.
Most memorable moment in track & field: I would say it’s break my triple jump PR in Page County because I have been trying to get that for awhile. I jumped 39 feet, 6 inches. I was a half an inch off from 39 feet originally and I just wanted to break 39.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: Scratching every single one of my long jumps.
Most difficult aspect in track & field: It’s technique for sure. Trying to get that lockdown, that’s the hardest thing [in sprints and jumps]. I run very tight and my muscles are tight and I need to relax them. It’s hard for me to get myself to do that.
Two people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My granddad Ernest “Bill” Persinger because I never got to meet him. He passed a couple of months before I was born; My step grandfather Stuart Hall because he passed away in April and I would love to have at least one more conversation with him.
Biggest athletic influence: My mom. She always pushes me to be better for myself. She was also a track athlete [at Strasburg High School] like me.
Who is your favorite teacher: My math teach Miss [Melissa] Astin. She’s always very fun to be around. She makes the class lively and easy.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “Black Panther”
Favorite TV show: “Arrow”
Favorite song: “Latch” by Disclosure
Favorite food: Venison
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Broccoli
Plans after high school: I plan on attending Embree-Riddle Aeronautical University [in Daytona Beach, Fla.] to study and become a pilot. I really wanted to become an aerospace engineer, but then I decided to fly planes, instead.
