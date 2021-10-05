Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County volleyball player Bella Stem

Clarke County School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter
Parents: John and Loretta Stem
Hometown: Born in Purcellville, moved to Berryville at age 2
What do you love about volleyball?: I love how intense the game can get, especially if you’re playing against a really hard team. You can’t really rely on one person at one time because everyone plays a super important role to the success or failure of the team. I really love how fast-paced it is and how you really have to interact with your teammates and build those relationships. That’s why I think it’s my favorite.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: It would be either when I heard that I made varsity as a freshman or last week or the week before when I hit my 500th career kill. That’s another really memorable moment of mine.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: I have a ton. One of the most embarrassing was one of my first games as a freshman. There was a perfect set and I went up to hit it 100 percent, like I was going to swing and kill it. My timing was just slightly off and I completely whiffed the ball and it hit me in the face. Everyone started laughing at me, but it was pretty funny.
Most difficult aspect in volleyball: The most difficult aspect is the mental aspect of the game. People will target you and try to get into your head. You can’t think about what they’re trying to do. You have to think about what you have to do to succeed. Even sometimes, it’s not thinking about it and just do what you’re comfortable with doing and what you’ve been taught to do. The mental part is the hardest and something I’ve struggled with to get through my career as a volleyball player.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandmother on my dad’s side. I’ve heard so many fun stories about her from the past and she passed when I was really young. I didn’t get the chance to really meet her and obviously she didn’t get to see me grow up. It would be nice to catch up with her; Pitbull, he is my favorite singer. That would be so cool to have dinner with him; Buddy Valastro from “Cake Boss,” he would bring one of the best cakes to dinner and I’ve always wanted to have him make a cake for me because I love “Cake Boss.”
Biggest athletic influence: Kerri Walsh-Jennings. I had grown up always watching her play [beach volleyball] at the Olympics. It was something I looked forward to and she is just an athlete who continues to defy the odds of what society is saying. She’s an older player obviously and they’re going to tell her, ‘Oh you should retire now.’ She keeps going and she keeps showing other people that no one is going to tell you when you’re done. It’s you. I actually got a chance to meet her in the summer of 2019 when I had a camp with her. That was one of the most exciting experiences I’ve ever had. I was fan-girling so hard. I’ve never really done that.
Favorite teacher: I really don’t have a favorite. I love all of my teachers for their own special reasons. I feel like if I picked one it would be taking away from someone else because I love them all.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers. My dad played college football with Mike Tomlin and they worked at Papa John’s together when they were in college.
Favorite movie: “Cars”
Favorite TV show: “Survivor”
Favorite song: “Hot Wings” by will.i.am
Favorite food: My mom’s chicken Marsala.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I cannot stand broccoli. I hate it.
Plans after high school: I plan on studying industrial design at Kean University in Union, N.J. I’ll play indoor volleyball for that Division III school. I’ve always been an artistic person and I have always been ironically a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) girl. ... I love the STEM field and I also love marketing and obviously art. I was really looking for something that I could combine all of my interests in and that just fit it well.
