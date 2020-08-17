Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County volleyball player Belle Reid

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Libero/defensive specialist
Parents: Sheila and Jeff Reid
Hometown: Born in Cleveland, Ohio, moved to Berryville around 13 years ago
What do you love about volleyball: I love how fast-paced it is and how everyone works together as a team because if one person messes up it messes everybody up. But when everybody works together, we can get the perfect game going.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Last year, I had a really good game at Rappahannock. We lost the game. It wasn't a great game for the team, but for me I really pulled through and I think I did a really good job there. That was the game before I was made the libero on the team.
Most embarrassing moment: Oh my gosh, last year I remember no one was yelling for the ball in the front row so I went up there and my teammate fell over top of me and kind of caked me in so we couldn't move. It was so funny.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: I get really into my head over the games. I focus too hard on what I need to be doing and I just can't relax. I think it's just being in my head and the mental aspect of it and getting nervous over something. Once you get playing, like I said it's a fast-paced game, you can kind of not think about anything while you're playing. Before the game starts is what really gets me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandma [Doris] on my mother's side. I've heard so many amazing things about her and I never got the chance to meet her. I've heard I'm very similar to her. I think it would so cool to meet Rosa Parks. She has had such an influence on our history and that she made such an impact and it would be amazing to meet an amazing woman who made history. I really love Brad Pitt. He is one of my favorite actors.
Biggest athletic influence: I don't really have an athletic influence, but I look up to all of my teammates. Jessica Fikac is someone I looked up to last year. She has always been my big sister in volleyball. We do the big sister-little sister thing, so I've always looked up to her.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Thom] Potts. I've had him for three years and he never fails to make me smile. I was in his French class for two years and then last year I had him for Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow class.
Favorite sports team: Cleveland Indians
Favorite movies: “The Pirates of the Caribbean” series and Marvel and DC movies
Favorite TV show: "Outlander" or "Lucifer" on Nextflix
Favorite song: "Gold Dust Woman" by Fleetwood Mac. I'm really into classic rock and 70's mix.
Favorite food: The Caribbean jerk chicken burrito from Sex-Mexi Burrito Bar in Winchester.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Raw tomatoes
Plans after high school: I plan on going to college. I'm thinking about Longwood University. I'm thinking on majoring in special education or education and minoring in environmental sciences or biology. My career goal is to become a special education teacher and then maybe move on to being a teacher. My family has a long line of teachers. ... It's always kind of been in the family and I've always just loved the idea of passing information out to the next generation.
