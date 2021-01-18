Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 152 pounds
Parents: Carlos and Myriam Wong
Hometown: Leesburg, moved to Clarke County after his sophomore season.
What do you love about wrestling: I just love the competitiveness, I guess. It’s achieving all of my goals by working hard.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: It was last year, my first match [against Musselman, W.Va.]. It was a really tough match against a pretty good kid. I was losing the match pretty bad and I came back and tied the match in the last second, then beat the kid in overtime. My team was real excited for that, especially since it was my first match.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: I was beating this kid at our home meet last year and I ended up losing the match at the very end, in the last 15 seconds.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: Easily, it’s the weight cutting. The weight cutting is hard if you take that aspect seriously. I drink lots of water and wear lots of clothing while working out to get a sweat going.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Lil Uzi Vert, he’s my favorite artist. I just like his music a lot and feel like he’s a fun character to be around, so I feel like he’d be funny to hang out with; Lamar Jackson, I see him as a good role model and a good football player. I feel like it would be cool to get to know him; [Former Penn State and NCAA champion wrestler] David Taylor, basically for the same reasons as Lamar Jackson. He’s a really good wrestler.
Biggest athletic influence: My coach [Kent Nagy] from Loudoun County before I transferred. He really inspired me to work really hard and got me accustomed to how it is at Clarke. We match the same intensity in the room.
Who are your favorite teacher: Last year I enjoyed Mr. [Eric] Morgan’s class a lot. I had him for English 11. He was really connected with his students. He knew us on a personal level and his class was full of my friends and all of my grade. A lot of it was just getting to know each other and he was one of my favorite teachers.
Favorite athlete: David Taylor
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens
Favorite movie: Star Wars series
Favorite TV show: “Money Heist”
Favorite song: It changes a lot. My favorite artist is Lil Uzi Vert.
Favorite food: My family is from Peru and my favorite is llomo saltado. It’s a dish with streak, fried potatoes, fried onions with a sauce. It’s served on top of rice.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Olives, both the black and the green ones.
Plans after high school: I’m going to go to a university and get my degree in kinesiology and work toward becoming a physical therapist. I’ve always wanted to work with athletes. I like the aspect of staying healthy and helping other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.