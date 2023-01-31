Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County wrestler Cannon Long

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 157 pounds
Parents: Ronni and Lee Long
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about wrestling?: I love my team and the atmosphere you get with your team. You all are pretty good friends. Going to tournaments is really fun, too.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: It was with one of my offseason teams and we went to Myrtle Beach for a tournament. We all got a house together and it was a good time. We all just hung out and wrestled, but then after we wrestled we could go to the beach or chill out at the house.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: It was in middle school when I lost to this guy I had beaten like five times before. He beat me one time.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: It's definitely making weight. This year obviously, I'm pretty underweight so I don't have to worry about my weight, but the past couple of years I've had to worry about weight. It really does suck having to watch what you eat and to not eat on like days for weigh-ins.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma [Nancy]. She's passed on, but she was like my neighbor for a good bit of my life and she helped me out with stuff and she was a good role model; Jordan Burroughs, he's one of the best wrestlers I know. I'd like to talk to him about wrestling or maybe like what he does that maybe I can do to help me get better at the sport; Margot Robbie, she's always been my celebrity crush. I'd really like to have dinner with her.
Biggest athletic influence: It's probably my friend from Sherando Keagan [Judd]. He and I have been wrestling together since we were like 5 or 6 to be honest. We've been good buddies for a long time now. He's always been better than me, but he is always helping me with stuff. I'd definitely say him.
Favorite teacher: Our athletic trainer [Lindsay Griego]. I had her for sports medicine. She was really helpful and understandable about situations like when I was cutting weight. As you can imagine, you don't feel like doing anything when you're cutting weight, but she was really understandable and helped me with stuff.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: "Baywatch"
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Favorite song: "You Better Move" by Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite food: Steak, I like it at Lone Oak Tavern.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cottage cheese
Plans after high school: I'm not sure, yet. I may go to Shenandoah University. It depends on the cost. I'll major in criminal justice because I want to be a detective. Basically, my whole life I've been interested in helping people and it seems really interesting.
