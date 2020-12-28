Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' basketball player Chaz Lattimore

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Sherri Lattimore
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I love meeting new people and playing with friends and family.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Catching my first dunk. It was this year in our [recreational] tournament in Harrisonburg. It was a steal and I split the 'D,' got the ball and dunked the ball.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: It's probably air-balling a 3[-pointer]. It was wide open, air-balling a 3.
Most difficult moment in basketball: For me, it would probably be conditioning that's the hardest. We run a lot. I'd say it's 27s up-and-down the court.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James, because I like how on the court how he is a good player to his teammates and how off the court he is a good player to his teammates, too; Devin Booker, I try to play like him; Kevin Durant, he's just a good player on and off the court.
Biggest athletic influence: Russell Westbrook, both of us have jump shots and we get to the bucket easy.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Galen] Westman, because he helps me out when I need it [in English] and he's always there.
Favorite athlete: Devin Booker
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: “Friday”
Favorite TV show: “Power”
Favorite song: There's a lot of them. I'll say it's probably “Austin Powers” by YNJ
Favorite food: Chicken at Chick-fil-A.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A rotten tomato. I was at a restaurant one day and I got a salad. I guess the tomato wasn't good and I ate it. Ever since then, I don't eat salads or tomatoes.
Plans after high school: I definitely want to go to college. I want to study cybersecurity. All of my family and friends say that cybersecurity is the way to go. I just decided to try it out. I also want to play basketball in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.