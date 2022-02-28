Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys’ basketball player Tavon Long

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Tashema May and Kevin Curry
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love playing with my friends and to keep what we’re doing on the court. I love energy from the crowd and trying to beat teams.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was last year, even though I didn’t play in the state championship game. It was the feeling of it.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Probably when we lost to Sherando (43-40 in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals this season). I was embarrassed about that. I know we could have beat them.
Most difficult moment in basketball: The only difficult thing is how we weren’t winning at the beginning (the Judges opened the season 2-7). Everything started getting out of hand and we weren’t together as a team, yet. We had to start understanding that it’s a team sport.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Lil Wayne, because he is my favorite rapper and I like what he does; DaBaby, he’s another rapper. I like what he does and he influences me in a lot of ways when I make music; Kevin Durant, I want him to teach me some moves I can do on the court and things like that. I would love to have a conversation with him.
Biggest athletic influence: Kevin Durant. I like how he plays. He lets the game come to him and he doesn’t rush any shots.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Kristen] Darlington. She helps me with all of my work whenever I need it and she lets me come to her whenever I need to talk to her about whatever. I have her for history.
Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant
Favorite sports team: Brooklyn Nets
Favorite movie: “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants” or “The Cleveland Show.”
Favorite song: Right now, it’s “AHHH HA” by Lil Durk
Favorite food: Seafood — shrimp, crab, seafood boil and all of that
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I plan to go to Eastern Mennonite University so I can study music and business, so I can start owning [recording] studios around the world. I’ve been doing music for a couple of years now. I started rapping and everything. After basketball ended, I’ve started to work on my album.
