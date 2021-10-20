Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' cross country runner Nicolo Schianchi

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Luca and Elisa Schianchi
Hometown: Born in Italy and moved to Winchester from Iowa before his junior year.
What do you love about cross country?: It's probably the team spirit. The team spirit is the best.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It's probably [Iowa] states my sophomore year or my first race my freshman year [for West High School in Iowa City]. My first race was a JV race and I won by like 20 seconds I think. That was a nice memory. At states my sophomore year, I ran 16:13 which was my PR and I got like 20th or something and I was the top sophomore in the state.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: There have been been some bad races, but I can't remember a particularly embarrassing one.
Most difficult aspect in cross country: I would definitely say the mental aspect, getting ready for a race, but also during the race in the last mile pushing through it. The second mile of the race is always hard because you're far from the beginning and you're already tired and also still far from the finish. For the second mile I know it's going to be hard so I just accept it. Sometimes it works out that there's somebody next to me and I try to stick to them and that helps me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Eliud Kipchoge, he's the guy that broke two hours in the marathon. He's probably the greatest marathon runner ever; Sir Roger Bannister, he broke the four-minute barrier in the mile for the first time; My favorite soccer player Nicolo Barella, he plays for my favorite soccer team [Inter Milan].
Biggest athletic influence: My dad got me into running. That's probably the best answer.
Favorite teachers: My third grade teacher [Mr. Winters in Romania]. I liked a teacher [Mr. Dominic Audia] back in Iowa. He was my AP computer teacher and principles of engineering teacher. Here I like a lot of teachers but I would say my favorite is Mr. [Mike] McKiernan or Miss [Angela] Cutshaw.
Favorite athlete: Nicolo Barella
Favorite sports team: Inter Milan
Favorite movie: The Marvel series
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: I don't listen to a lot of songs.
Favorite food: It's [cheese] pizza. I've come to that conclusion.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: When I was younger I used to eat pasta with ketchup on it. That ranks pretty low.
Plans after high school: I'll go to a four-year university. I'll major in engineering or computer science. I like math, science, technology, solving problems and applications of problems. It is intriguing and fun and when you mix all of those things together you get engineering. I may run in college if I have the opportunity, but academics are the priority.
