Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Center back
Parents: Ken and Kathy Coffelt
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I love everything about soccer, especially being on a team. It feels like family because we always have each other’s back.
Most memorable moment in soccer: When I was a sophomore, we were playing against Millbrook. Everyone was playing all out and emotions were high. The game went into overtime and we pulled out the victory with a last-second goal. There were tons of fans in the crowd and it was just really cool. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: It was in my freshman year at my first varsity practice and I got bodied off the ball by Chris Nerangis and fell in the goal.
Most difficult moment in soccer: It was tearing my ACL at the start of my junior year. It is the hardest thing for competitive athletes because they have to stop the sport that they’ve dedicated countless hours to and have it all taken away ... without anything they can do about it. The only thing you can do is focus on the recovery process. For me is was nine-plus months to come back, but it made me even stronger as an athlete and as a person.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Actor] Matthew McConaughey, when he received his Oscar he wasn’t afraid to give the credit to God and said he couldn’t do it without him; [Former Washington quarterback] Alex Smith, because of how hard he worked to come back from his [potential] career-ending and life-threatening injury. He was able to compete at such a high level again; [Celebrity chef] Guy Fieri, because he could cook us all some good food.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s probably all of my coaches, but especially Coach [Scott] Busey and Coach Chris Peters because they pushed me hard to reach my full potential and to be the best that I can be.
Who is your favorite teacher: Honestly there’s too many and I don’t want to leave anybody out. All of them have pushed me in and out of school and challenged my thinking, not just solely on the curriculum, but life as well.
Favorite athlete: Andrew Luck
Favorite sports team: Indianapolis Colts
Favorite movie: “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”
Favorite TV show: “Longmire”
Favorite song: I don’t have a favorite song, but my favorite genre is country music.
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I don’t like coconut which is kind of odd, but I’m not a big fan of it.
Plans after high school: I plan on going to college and earning my master’s in athletic training as well as minoring in business. I got interested in athletic training because when I tore my ACL I realized how important it is to have a good athletic trainer, who doesn’t just see the injury but also the mental aspect of the recovery process. Hopefully I can do that for somebody else. I’m hoping to start up my own practice by the time I’m 32ish. That’s always been a dream of mine to open up my own business.
