Handley High School 18-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Maureen and Emad Botros
Hometown: Monroe, Wisc., moved to Winchester around age 1
What do you love about tennis: I just like the creativity of it. Every point is different. Every match is different. It always keeps you on your toes.
Most memorable moment in tennis: When the 2019 team and I won the state championship [defeating Hanover 5-0 in the final] in Blacksburg. It was just great that we all came together and achieved such a feat.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I shank a lot of overheads, so I guess that’s pretty embarrassing. Definitely more than I should.
Most difficult moment in tennis: I’d definitely say keeping your composure during a match. It’s really hard mentally to push through when you aren’t hitting well or things are going your way. That’s something I’ve struggled with.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My first two tennis coaches Jim Scott and Roy Laird, they taught me everything I know about tennis and to love tennis as a sport and not just kind of like a hobby; My carpentry teacher Mr. [Corey] Banton, because he’s really funny and a great guy.
Biggest athletic influence: It was great watching Nick [Mueller] play when he was on our team. It was fun seeing him compete and give his best.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Banton, I love going to his class and he always makes his lessons interesting. During COVID, there were some times where I did not want to come to school and his class gave me a reason to attend.
Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Gael Monfils
Favorite sports team: Toronto Raptors
Favorite movie: It’s between “Step Brothers” or “The Dictator”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Low Life” by Future
Favorite food: It changes a lot depending on my mood, but probably sushi
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussel sprouts and I don’t like cantaloupe either
Plans after high school: I’m going to attend UPenn to study bioengineering. I’ve really been interested in the medical field and the engineering field and it kind of bridges the gap between those two. Both my uncles did bioengineering as their undergrad, but they didn’t stay in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.