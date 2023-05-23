Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' tennis player Nathan Thomas

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Kathy and Carl Thomas
Hometown: Leesburg, moved to Winchester around age 2.
What do you love about tennis?: My favorite part is definitely the team. It’s also an individual sport, but you get to do it with your friends.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Winning the region title last year [5-3 over Rock Ridge]. It was just the conditions [temperatures in the 90s]. It was a seven-hour match and it was so hot. We had a bunch of people cramp up. Ty [Dickson] had to go to the hospital. We still won it and it was truly special.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: This season we were up at Mercersberg [Pa.] and Jack [Boye] and I were at No. 1 doubles. It was 8-8 and we were in a tiebreak and it was 6-4 and I was at the net and I got an easy shot. I did a huge wind-up and was just going to smack it and I missed the ball completely. It almost cost us the match.
Most difficult moment in tennis: When you are not hitting shots that you should be in tennis. It’s usually hard to get back into rhythm when you aren’t trusting your shots. Sometimes I slow down and I just tell myself, ‘I’m not going to miss.’ You can’t let the past points affect the future points.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My three grandparents who are Norma and Clark Thomas and Florence Garrett. They are just my biggest supports both in and out of tennis. They come to every match and I love seeing them here. I’m really grateful for their support in my life.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: Definitely Coach [Dan] Jones. He always tells us about the great teams he’s coached and all the really cool stories. Hearing those just makes me want to be better and get to the next level.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Michael] Siraguse. He’s my government teacher. He relates well with all of the students and he knows how to make the class really interesting. I really look forward to that class.
Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Gael Monfils
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett
Favorite food: Microwavable taquitos. I can eat like 10 at a time sometimes. I get them from Costco.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: Next year I’m going to be attending Purdue University. I’m going to be majoring in professional flight. I’ve wanted to be a [commercial] pilot since kindergarten. I’m actually working on my private pilot’s license right now. This first time I flew on a plane, we went to Colorado around that time I was in kindergarten. It was my first time on a flight where I kind of understood what was going on. It was just so incredible to me how something so huge could go so fast and through the sky.
