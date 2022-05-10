Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 4 singles, No. 2 doubles
Parents: Gaurav and Sheila Parikh
Hometown: Moved to Winchester around age 5 from Bethlehem, Pa.
What do you love about tennis: I love competing. I love the feeling of just putting it all out there. I also like winning and Handley does quite a bit of that.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Back in 2019 when the team won the state championship. It was a pretty inspiring moment for me as a freshman and it gave me a goal to work towards.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Last year, my doubles partner [J.H. Herrington] and I got Handley’s fifth win [clinching a 5-3 win over Broad Run] in the regional semifinals. When we went up for a chest bump, he knocked me over in front of everyone as they were storming the court.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Dealing with injuries this past year. I’ve had to end practices early and take a whole week off of skipping practices to keep my arm healthy enough to play.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: A$AP Rocky because he is one of my favorite rappers; Kanye West, since I also enjoy his music a lot; Carlos Alcaraz, he’s a tennis player and I’ve been watching a lot of his matches this past year.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my parents because they have supported me my whole life, driving me to practices and stuff like that.
Favorite teacher: My debate teacher Miss [Kelly] Stallard. I’ve had her as a teacher for three years in a row. She taught me a lot of things about speech and debate and she’s been very supportive.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Wall-E”
Favorite TV show: “The Blacklist”
Favorite song: “Don’t Panic” by Coldplay
Favorite food: Middle Eastern food in general. I like the spices.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: It was a chicken sandwich with avocado on it and I’m allergic [to avocado]. It was right before a flight so I was sick the whole time. It was no fun.
Plans after high school: I’m going to be attending UVa. next year on a pre-med trek. I want to go to med school afterwards and become a surgeon because that’s really exciting to me. My dad is a doctor up at Berkeley Medical Center and he offered to let me shadow him and a couple of his colleagues. I was bouncing between different specialties and once I shadowed surgery, it stuck with me more than any of the other specialties. I spent a lot of last summer actually shadowing different sub-specialties of surgery.
