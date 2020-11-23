Athlete Spotlight: Handley cheerleader Chazden Walker

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Back spot
Parents: Donice Walker and James Wilkie
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cheerleading: I just love competing and hearing everybody cheer for us. I just love the thrill.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: It was last year on our last competition and I threw a full and I landed it.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: When I was tumbling up the mat and I fell into the judges' table.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: It’s the concussions. Concussions are like the No. 1 thing. It's happened to me plenty of times before. One was during stunts and one was during a tumbling fail.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Nicki Minaj, because she is the best female rap artist; Tupac [Shakur], he used his platform for good. He used his voice to help Black people back in the day; Lauryn Hill, she's just an amazing person and I love her.
Biggest athletic influence: [Cheerleader] Ryan Cummings. Back when I first started cheering, I would watch videos of her routine as she's "da bomb." Her facials are perfect. All of her body positions and skills she pulls are perfect. She pulls your attention every time.
Who is your favorite teacher: Miss [Kristen] Darlington. She always knows how to cheer me up and she's always a good person to talk to. I have her now in government.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Cheer Athletics Panthers
Favorite movie: “Bring It On”
Favorite TV show: “The Cleveland Show”
Favorite song: “Easy ” by Danileigh
Favorite food: Fig Newtons
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peas
Plans after high school: I want to go cheer for a college. My goal is to get into the University of Kentucky because they have the best cheer team. I was either going to major in physical training or I want to be an ecologist. My aunt's boyfriend is a physical trainer and I used to work out with him. Ecology is just really interesting. I love learning about everything.
