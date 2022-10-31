Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Patrick and Jordan Ware
Hometown: Born in Beverly, Mass., has been in Winchester for 13 years
What do you love about cross country?: I love that it gives me a way to challenge myself and to easily see improvement in times and races. Also, running for me at a certain point is relaxing. It’s a good way to have a mental break from all the busyness of school and the other things in my life.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It’s probably a long run that I did during my sophomore season. We were kind of running in the morning around the countryside in Winchester. It was me, my teammate Nico [Schianchi] and his dad. We had a great conversation about where we thought the team was going and individuals and what we thought we could do in the future. It was really pretty out and I was enjoying myself and having a good time.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: One time, I kept running on this course that wasn’t really well-marked and there were some people who I guess were supposed to be turning us in a certain direction and I ran straight past them. They started yelling at me that I was supposed to turn right.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Cross country is so mental because you can have the ability, speed and stamina to perform well in a race or run a certain time. But if you don’t prepare yourself mentally, that can certainly cost you. I think a season back, I really wasn’t feeling good mentally and I wasn’t going into my races confident about I was doing. Luckily, I had a turnaround race that I was able to build that confidence toward the end of the season. ... Keeping really mentally sharp is a really difficult part, but important as well.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I’m thinking in a group for this one — Paul Simon, John Mayer and James Taylor. I’d love to hear their stories of how they grew up loving music and making a living out of it. I also think it would be cool hear them play together to see what they would write, make or sound like. All three of them are all talented musicians.
Biggest athletic influence: All of my teammates over the years have really pushed me and helped me to get better, whether it was running with them in races or because they just were good friends. Some people like Pierce Francis, Nico Schianchi and Ben Babb.
Favorite teacher: I’ve had a lot of great teachers over the years so it’s hard to choose, but right now the teacher that I most look forward to going to class is Mr. [Michael] Siraguse. He teaches AP government which at a base level could seem like maybe a more dull class, but he makes it really interesting and entertaining. He’s able to keep the class engaged while explaining some more difficult and complex concepts about government.
Favorite athlete: Danny Amendola
Favorite sports team: New England Patriots
Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”
Favorite TV show: “M.A.S.H.”
Favorite song: “Tin Man” by America
Favorite food: Mozzarella sticks. From anywhere where they are well-made. There are some that taste too artificial.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Guacamole. I grew up not liking that and I’ve never went back to it.
Plans after high school: Directly after graduation, I plan to work at a summer camp as a counselor. Then I plan to go to a four-year college. ... Right now, I’ll be going in with a major of computer science. I’m still figuring out where that will be.
