Athlete Spotlight: Handley football player Aaron Lee

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Slot/defensive back
Parents: Meagan Dadisman and Aaron Lee
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football?: I love having fun and being able to be with your friends. It’s just something different. I also like being able to play in front of lots of people.
Most memorable moment in football: I would say it was my first varsity touchdown (a 15-yard TD run in a 38-6 victory over Harrisonburg last season). It was very different compared to JV. It took awhile for me to score, but it felt very rewarding.
Most embarrassing moment in football: It would definitely be a blown coverage. The Skyline game [last year], the running back ran on my side and I got pushed on the inside and he just ran right by me.
Most difficult moment in football: I broke my fibula in the Fauquier game [last season]. It was hard because I couldn’t play the rest of the season. Luckily, I didn’t have to get surgery, but it was tough. It was like five or six months [until I was 100 percent].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom, she has always been there for me. She has done everything. She has always been there every single football game I have ever played. She’s always there and makes sure to do whatever she can for me; [Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver] DeVonta Smith, I chose him because people kind of underestimate him because he’s a smaller football player than usual and they thought he wouldn’t be able to make it because of how small he is, but he wound up winning a Heisman Trophy and making it to the NFL; George Washington, he’s the founding father and the first person you think of when you think of America. He’s really what helped make this country a thing. You have to look up to him.
Biggest athletic influence: [Former teammate] Stephen Daley, he was like the perfect leader. He was super nice, smart in the classroom. You could ask him anything and he would always try to help.
Favorite teachers: Coach [Dan] Jones and Coach [Lloyd] Phillips. I’ve had both of them in PE and Business class. Because of football, it was so easy to focus in those classes. They would look for me, it seemed like extra.
Favorite athlete: Terry McLaurin
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movies: “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”
Favorite TV show: “Regular Show”
Favorite song: “If I Could Dream” by Elvis Presley
Favorite food: Alfredo pasta. I like Olive Garden.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Hot dog.
Plans after high school: I want to become a college football player. I really starting thinking about that last year after I got injured. Because of my stature (5-foot-5, 130 pounds), football in college is going to be really hard for me to get to that. My second option is acting. [In college] I plan to study drama and business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.