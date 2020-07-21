Athlete Spotlight: Handley football player Dayvon Newman

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Running back and slot receiver
Parents: Sarah and David Johnson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football: I love the competition. I like playing in big games.
Most memorable moment in football: It’s probably the catch against Millbrook at the end of the game last year. It got us the first down and it was like fourth-and-something (14). At first I didn’t think about it [the importance of the catch that set up the Judges’ final score in a 21-13 win]. I didn’t even think I was going to get the ball.
Most embarrassing moment in football: It’s probably dropping a wide-open pass.
Most difficult moment in football: In the Harrisonburg game, I got hit in the hip and I still played the whole second half [of a 31-13 victory]. It was a bad bruise.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Barry Sanders, I like his playing style. I’m watching him all of the time on YouTube; Kobe Bryant, just because he was always working hard; Calvin Ridley, I want to ask him questions about route-running and how he gets open so much.
Your biggest athletic influence: All of the receivers because we push each other. It makes everybody else better.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Miss [Connie] Banton [for English]. She’s nice. She doesn’t yell a lot. After games, she tells me I did well.
Favorite athlete: J.K. Dobbins
Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Friday”
Favorite TV show: E:60 documentaries on ESPN
Favorite song: “Me vs. Me” by Moneybagg Yo.
Favorite food: Seafood, I really like crabs.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I like sushi, but I don’t like raw sushi. I tried it once and I didn’t like it.
Plans after high school: I’m going to try to play ball in college and then get a job after that. I want to work on and fix planes. My cousin [Baxter Newman] does that and it sounds like it is interesting.
