Athlete Spotlight: Handley football player Ian Miller

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Offensive right tackle and backup center
Parents: Mike and Susan Miller. Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football?: I love game day, walking down the steps with the team.
Most memorable moment in football: The first time we walked down the steps at Handley. It was my sophomore year. I wasn't playing for the varsity at the time but I got to dress out for the games. All the noise going on at the same time, there's a lot of energy going on.
Most embarrassing moment in football: There's definitely been a few times where the film has caught me tripping over myself and falling. The eye in the sky does not lie.
Most difficult moment in football: Trying to stay mentally focused with everything that goes on because it is such a fast-paced game. In between plays is pretty slow, but the play itself is three seconds. I try my best to only think about football for the whole day and keep my mind on that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: 'Mean' Joe Greene, when I was a lot younger, my dad told me stories about watching him play. He's one of the first guys I really liked; My Grandpa [Miller] who passed away two years ago, I'd just like to talk to him about everything I've done so far because he didn't get a chance to see me play varsity; Maurkise Pouncey, he just recently retired from the Steelers and he was their center ever since I started watching football and he's always been one of my favorite players.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad has always been one to kind of push me to play sports.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Michael] Vanderwater. I had him for history. He was relaxed, but he also got us to learn and understand the material at the same time.
Favorite athlete: "Mean" Joe Greene
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Captain America First Avenger”
Favorite TV show: “The Arrow"
Favorite song: “Chosen One" by Polo G
Favorite food: Cheese pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Green beans
Plans after high school: I would like to go to college and play football there. Right now I'm debating on business and engineering [as my major]. They both involve math and that's a subject I've excelled in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.