Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls’ basketball player Laura Hogan

Handley High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Center
Parents: Melissa and David Hogan
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love the competition, playing to see who is going to win and playing to see who is going to lose.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was my triple double which was last year. I had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. It was against Culpeper [County].
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Probably missing a wide-open layup. It’s one of the easiest things, but sometimes you get going and you get to it and you forget what to do.
Most difficult moments in basketball: Injuries and COVID really impacted our team. A lot of our players did get sick, which caused them to miss games. I did get COVID this season and I missed two games I think, but after that I was back and ready to go.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Drake, I love him and he’s one of my favorite artists; My grandpa (David Hogan), he passed away. I’d love to have dinner with him; Michael Jordan, because he is the GOAT in my eyes.
Biggest athletic influence: [WNBA star] Candace Parker. She’s very good and I’ve watched a lot of her games and film on her. She influences me to become better.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Randi] Jones. She’s a gym teacher at the school. She helps me a lot academic-wise, sports-wise and even like mentally. I talk to her about a lot of things.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards
Favorite movie: “Friday”
Favorite TV show: “Euphoria”
Favorite song: “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black
Favorite food: Homemade barbecued ribs
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Caviar. I’m good on that.
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and I’d like to play basketball. I don’t have an idea what I’d like to major in, yet. I’ve been thinking a lot about [a career in] real estate. I got interested by watching videos and hearing about it.
