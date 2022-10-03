Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls’ cross country runner Emma Fout

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Kathy and Franklin Fout
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country?: I like competing the most. I’m a very competitive person. The whole adrenaline thing with racing, I think that’s my favorite part about it.
Most memorable moment in cross country: I would say going to Hersheypark as a team probably is the most memorable moment because we get to kind of bond with each other more and everything.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It would be when I tripped and fell in a crosswalk and there was a car sitting there, too. It was really funny. It was at a regular practice.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Anytime that you have a race and you don’t do as well as you think you should have, I think that’s pretty difficult. We always want to do well and if we don’t do well it’s upsetting.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa (Miles) because he died when I was pretty young. I think I would want to have dinner with him because he was very supportive of everything that I did and he would be very proud of who I am now; [Musician] Harry Styles, because he is a really big influence on me as a person. He’s very positive and that’s who I strive to be; Queen Elizabeth because I am very fascinated with the whole royal family thing. It interests me and I think it would be really fun to have dinner with her.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s got to be my mom. She always pushes me to do my very best. All she wants me to do is my very best. She’s always there at the finish line cheering me on.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jared] Davis. I had him at Daniel Morgan Middle School. I think he is my favorite because he really got me into liking math. I wasn’t really into math and then I took his class. I like taking math now and I think that’s pretty important.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: U.S. men’s and women’s gymnastics teams
Favorite movie: The new “Don’t Worry Darling”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Tonight” by Peter McPoland
Favorite food: Chicken fried rice. My favorite is from Asian Fusion.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Tomatoes. I hate them.
Plans after high school: I plan on going to a four-year college. I don’t know where yet. I think I want to become an anesthesiologist. That’s the goal right now. That could change. I like watching a lot of medical dramas like “Grey’s Anatomy” obviously and a lot of other shows like that. It’s just kind of got me into that sort of thing.
