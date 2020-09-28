Athlete Spotlight: Handley golfer Jack Thome

Handley High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Teresa and Mike Thome
Hometown: Williamsburg
What do you love about golf: I love to play golf with friends. It’s fun to play when you are playing in a competitive format. When you are playing on your own, fun is fun. But when you’re playing against people, the competition is the best part.
Most memorable moment in golf: Freshman year at districts, I didn’t know I could qualify for regionals as an individual. I played really well and shot 82 and I qualified. It was amazing because I didn’t think I could qualify. I didn’t even know regionals was a thing, so that was cool.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: It was on the first tee in my sophomore season and I just hooked it straight left really bad. I remember there was a bunch of people watching me because it was a big tournament.
Most difficult moment in golf: It’s being consistent. Consistency is the hardest part because I will hit 10 shots in a row that are great, but then one shot can mess up your whole round.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jack Nicklaus, because he was the best golfer ever to live. It would be cool to hear him talk about golf. Michael Jordan, he’s the GOAT for basketball. I enjoy basketball, though I don’t play it competitively. Adam Sandler, he is my favorite actor and he is really funny so it would really be fun to meet him.
Biggest athletic influence: Tiger Woods. It’s because of his story of how he was so good his first 10 years. He was like crazy. Then he had issues with his back and then he came back. Just his comeback is crazy. It’s crazy that he won that Masters last year.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My history teacher last year Mr. [Mike] McKiernan. He was just really nice and a really good teacher I thought.
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Favorite TV show: “NCIS” shows
Favorite song: I’d say Lil Tecca is my favorite artist.
Favorite food: Pizza, with pepperoni and sausage.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Quinoa, I hate that food. There’s just no taste.
Plans after high school: I will probably attend a college somewhere in Virginia. I don’t have any preference where. I don’t know what I’m going to study yet, maybe like business. My dad was an accountant at a college and he’s still in the business field right now. I guess that factors in why I want to become a businessman.
